St. Andrew United Methodist Church in Plano, Texas opened its Annual Prom Closet once again after canceling last year’s event to give free prom dresses to nearly 800 girls.

"It felt great to be back this year," said Devra Helfrich. Helrich is a member of St. Andrew United Methodist Church who helped establish the event way back in 2009.

The event allowed hundreds of girls to select the gown of their choice from 4,000 selection of dresses, along with accessories including jewelry, shoes, and bags. In an interview, Helfrich said not all girls came from Texas alone but there were girls who came from the states of Arkansas, Oklahoma, and New York. There were also exchange students who came from Germany and Poland.

"I speak on behalf of all in the St. Andrew United Methodist Women group as well as our additional volunteers when I say that one of our favorite things is watching the girls react when those doors open to a room filled with a rainbow of colors of dresses in every size," said Helffrich.

"It is pure joy. Additionally, to see their faces light up when they find that perfect dress is priceless."

Volunteers received dresses all year round and they also made a special appeal for donations last January and February.

"All items are donated by community and church members, businesses, organizations, and local groups. Some of the dresses have never been worn," Helffrich said.

Each girl would book her appointment to shop and she will be assisted by her personal shopper, a volunteer, throughout the process.

"After gathering a selection of dresses to try on, she is escorted to her own dressing room - one of 20 available. Once she selects a dress, she visits our boutique area where she may select two pieces of jewelry as well as shoes and a handbag."

Helfrich said girls may keep all their selected items but most often, girls returned items for the others to enjoy.

St. Andrew's Prom Closet opened its way when the United Methodist Church Women Chapter was seeking an idea for their annual mission project. The idea came from the leader's daughter who worked for a local church. According to her, many girls lacked access to prom dresses due to financial constraints.

Prom Closet collected 300 dresses and served 35 young ladies on their humble beginnings. In years later, it grew up to nearly 1,000 girls annually.

"The Prom Closet has proven to be a wonderful outreach program for the church - an uplifting program that lets young women and their families know that they are cared for and loved. We can confirm that not only is the need great, but the impact the dress makes on the girl and her family is immeasurable," said Helffrich.

"Prom is a special time of life. Girls are finishing high school and are becoming young ladies. Through Prom Closet, we give each girl a special Cinderella moment."