Various conservatives publicly conveyed their opposition against President Joe Biden's reportedly positive sounding State of the Union Address, raising it was out of touch with reality.

Charisma News highlighted several leaders, that included Samaritan's Purse President Franklin Graham, who expressed contradiction and criticism against the statements Biden gave on Tuesday during his first State of the Union Address.

In a two-part post on Twitter, Graham highlighted the inflation rate affecting numerous American families in response to Biden's claims of a better and stronger economy than before.

"I'm no expert, but I can tell you that the state of our union is a mess. Inflation is at a 40-yr high. Food & gas prices are soaring, crippling families. Under the previous administration, the US had the strongest economy in 70+ yrs-& we were energy independent," Graham said.

"Energy independence is a national security issue. Mr. President, please finish the Keystone Pipeline. @GovDunleavy of AK has said they are ready to provide oil for this country if your administration will allow it. Why is your administration holding America back?" He added.

Biden, in his speech, claimed that the American Rescue Plan worked and created more than 6.5 million new jobs in one year-a feat that never happened before in the country's history. The president said this was the result of the country's economy growing by 5.7% in 2021, which he highlighted as the "strongest growth rate in 40 years."

In addition, he also revealed the creation of a national network of 500,000 electric vehicles with the intent to create an environment-friendly economy. He also will usher higher wages to help families surviving from paycheck to paycheck and robbed by inflation. He promised to prioritize the control of rising prices.

While United States Senator Ted Cruz of Texas echoed Graham's sentiments by calling Biden's speech out of touch and disappointing. Cruz aired his point of view in an interview with Fox News' "Hannity," as well as, on Twitter.

"Joe Biden's State of the Union address was the most out of touch #SOTU I've ever seen. While Biden made brief acknowledgments of some of the challenges that are facing the country, Biden totally ignored his responsibility for those challenges," Cruz said.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, in addition, similarly cited the skyrocketing inflation that has been "hammering families" and has resulted in crime waves hitting cities as a reason to criticize Biden's speech. Reynolds stressed in an interview with Newsmax that these indicators are signs "we're weak at home," which makes it impossible for the United States to "be strong abroad."

Reynold's statements come in contrast to what Biden repeatedly stated in ending his speech that the country is stronger than it ever has been. The president stated that the State of the Union is strong because the American people is strong and that the country is stronger now than it was a year ago. This, he said, is the opportune moment to address the challenges of the times.

The National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference President Sam Rodriguez and Touch Heaven Ministries Founder Frank Amedia told Charisma News on Wednesday that Biden's speech was not what they expected it to be. Rodriguez called the speech a failure in inspiring, informing, and imparting the actual State of the Union. While Amedia said it was hypocrital and delusional.

Biden was similarly condemned for giving a false and misleading report on the state of the country when he gave his first 100 days speech in Congress last April, during which he said he inherited a nation in crisis.

Biden's critics at that time were economic journals like the National Review that pointed out the American economy would have achieved its highest performance during former President Donald Trump's Administration had it not been for the COVID-19 pandemic. A matter that was backed by The White House Archives, which showed Trump's top accomplishment is an unprecedented economic boom resulting in 7 million new jobs. The archives also highlighted the $6,000 increase in middle-class family income, resulting in the lowest unemployment rate in half a century for the country.