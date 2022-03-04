New data coming from the U.K. shows that up to 90% of COVID deaths in Europe are among those who are fully vaccinated.

The U.K. Health Security Agency recently released a report that confirmed how COVID deaths are dramatically rising among those who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. Conversely, COVID deaths are steadily decreasing among those who are not vaccinated in England.

According to the Daily Expose, the most recent figures from official data showed that fully vaccinated people accounted for up to 9 out of 10 COVID deaths in the last month. It also showed that those who were fully vaccinated and received a booster shot or a third shot accounted for four in every five COVID deaths.

The report says that the U.K. government has "quietly" published this data on COVID deaths in England as the world is focused on Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The U.K. Health Security Agency (UKHSA) publishes a weekly COVID-19 Vaccine Surveillance Report, the latest of which was published on Thursday, February 24.

According to page 41 of the latest report from the U.K. government, official data showed that the number of COVID cases by vaccination status in England between January 24 to Febuary 20 showed that the vast majority were actually among those who were fully vaccinated and had a third or booster shot of the vaccine.

Official data showed that between January 24 and February 20, there were up to 1,490,464 COVID cases recorded in England, with 752,126 being among those who were fully vaccinated and had a third or booster shot. The unvaccinated people accounted for 404,030 of the COVID cases, but 303,107 of the cases were among children.

The fully vaccinated population accounted for 1,086,434 or 73% of all COVID cases recorded from January 24 to Feburary 20. Removing children from the tally results in a whopping 91% of all COVID cases being among the fully vaccinated people aged 18 and above in England.

Meanwhile in page 42 of the latest report, official data showed that among those recorded COVID hospitalizations, the majority occurred among those who were fully vaccinated and received a third or booster shot of the vaccine.

Official data showed 9,230 COVID hospitalizations in England from January 24 to Feburary 22, with 4,936 of them being among the fully vaccinated who also got a third or booster shot. The unvaccinated population accounted for 2,341 of these, and 1,132 were allegedly children.

The report then questioned why COVID hospitalizations are more than double the amount that twas being recorded when the Delta variant spread, given that the Omicron variant is now hte dominant strain in England and that it causes somewhat of a mild illness.

In fact, data produced by the Public Health England's "Covid-19 Vaccine Surveillance Report - Week 36 - 2021" report said that between week 32 and 35 of 2021, during which Delta was the dominant variant spreading, there were just 404 COVID hospitalizations recorded among people aged 17 and below.

On page 43 of the aforementioned report, official data showed that the number of COVID deaths in England between January 24 to February 20 confirmed that a majority of were among fully vaccinated individuals who had a third or booster shot. In this time period, there were 4,861 deaths recorded and the triple vaccinated population accounted for 3,120 of them. The unvaccinated population accounted for just 559.

This means that the vaccinated population accounted for up to 89% of all COVID deaths in this period of time, with 4,302 deaths. The resulting statistic is that up to 9 out of 10 COVID deaths are among the vaccinated, as WND reported.

Dr. Peter McCullough, a cardiologist and epidemiologist who is a longtime opposer and critic of COVID vaccines said that "reductions in hospitalization and death were never demonstrated" in randomized controlled studies. He concluded on Twitter, "Now, (there is) disappointment as the data come in to support what everyone has known for months."