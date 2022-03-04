New York Governor Kathy Hochul was heckled by an unknown man while delivering remarks at the St. George Ukrainian Catholic Church on Wednesday night.

The Gateway Pundit reported that the man was one of the attendees of the Mass at St. George Ukrainian Catholic Church, which is located at Manhattan's Eastern Village. The man, outraged at Governor Kathy Hochul for her COVID-19 vaccine mandates, stood up all of sudden and yelled at the Democrat lawmaker.

"Why don't you tell them about the camps? Why don't you tell them about the camps, huh, governor? Why don't you tell the children about cancer that's going into these bioweapons that you just injected them with? Why don't you tell them about that, you devil in a blue dress?" The man heckled.

Despite disrupting the jeering applause attendees gave Hochul, the man persisted and reiterated in referring to the governor as the devil.

"You're a devil in a blue dress. You're a wench okay, do you understand? You don't care about Ukraine til now--yes, you virtual signaling devil in a blue dress, look at you," the man stressed.

People surrounding the man demanded him to leave the church while one woman reminded him gently that it was not the right time to speak about what he is protesting.

To which the man quipped before he left, "Alright, just letting you know she's killing you. She's putting you in camps. We know about the camps in Newburgh, okay. She has containment camps that she put into order using a health regulation. She's going to lock us all up."

According to The Gateway Pundit, the allegations the man raised on camps located in Newburgh, New York have not been verified as true. The said allegations are mentioned on BeFree.NYC, which speaks of fighting a New World Order and inspires the public to win against it through non-compliance and civil disobedience.

The 63-year-old Hochul replaced former Governor Andrew Cuomo in mid-August after he resigned to face the sexual harassment charges against him. She has been vigilantly pushing vaccinations among residents, such that she would even speak in churches on Sunday about it. She said the unvaccinated are people who do not heed God's call to do so.

The vaccine mandate in New York City is said to be one of the country's fiercest. Threes Brewing CEO Josh Stylman even compared the state's vaccine mandate to the Nazi Regime, since it prohibits religious exemptions. Hochul defended in court the prohibition of religious exemptions among health workers who refuse vaccinations. The lawsuit was filed by 17 Christian medical workers in the face of the vaccination deadline imposed in October on the state's 600,000 public and private hospitals and nursing homes staff.

The United States Supreme Court in December ruled in favor of Hochul's vaccine mandate that prohibits the use of religious exemptions, prompting the plaintiffs to file an appeal. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, who voted against the ruling, reportedly scolded Hochul for not upholding religious liberty. Gorsuch pointed out that favoring Horchul will cause thousands of New York healthcare workers to not only lose their jobs but also the eligibility for unemployment benefits.

The losses are per the policy the governor put in place for those violating the mandate after Cuomo left his post. A professor said the Supreme Court's decision violated the religious conviction and conscience of health workers.

On Thursday, Hochul reported that there were only 26 COVID-19 Statewide deaths, putting the state under 2% of cases for seven consecutive days. Hochul pointed out that this is the outcome of the vaccinations, which is at 37,068,632 administered as of date. This includes 75.6% of all New Yorkers who completed the vaccine series and 89% of those with at least one vaccine dose. The governor reminded the unvaccinated to get the jab and encouraged children to do the same.

Hochul said in her 2022 State of the State address that she will rebuild the healthcare economy. This, she highlighted, would be through a $10 billion healthcare plan that provides direct payments to workers.