A senator in Georgia has introduced a new measure that is drawing comparison to a controversial "parental rights" bill in Florida.

On Tuesday, Georgia's Sen. Carden Summers introduced Senate Bill 613 or SB 613 that would prohibit discussions on gender identity and sexual orientation in primary grade level classrooms in the state's private schools. The proposed measure, which is similar to Florida's "parental rights" legislation, bans teaching that one race or sex is superior to another and will apply to private schools that receive funding through the Georgia GOAL Scholarship program.

According to Axios, Georgia's SB 613 incorporates key components of Florida's SB 377, which prohibits educators from teaching "divisive concepts" in public school classrooms. Republican Sen. Summers said he introduced the bill as a "conversation starter" and because parents must know what private schools are teaching their students.

"You can't use the woke philosophy while using taxpayer funding," Sen. Summers argued. If SB 613 passes and is signed into law, the Georgia measure that's strikingly similar to Florida's "parental rights" legislation will take effect on July 1.

"No private or nonpublic school or program to which this chapter applies shall promote, compel, or encourage classroom discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity in primary grade levels or in a manner that is not appropriate for the age and developmental stage of the student," the legislative proposal read, as per Faithwire.

The proposed measure will also apply to public schools. Despite it not explicitly written in the bill, Georgia's proposed measure targets some elements of critical race theory. SB 613 will require school officials to provide "annual written assurances that the school in no way directs, promotes, encourages, or compels students to personally affirm, adopt, or adhere to any of the following tenets," including "that any sex, race, ethnicity, color, or national origin is inherently superior or inferior."

Georgia's move to adopt a "parental rights" legislation banning discussions on sexual orientation and gender identity in primary grades comes after a Florida legislation titled "Parental Rights in Education" bill was spproved by the state Senate, with Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis expected to swiftly sign it into law.

Left-leaning media outlets and LGBT activists have labeled the Florida bill as the "Don't Say Gay" bill, despite the fact that the word "gay" is not found in the proposed legislation. Moreover, the word "gay" would not be banned from schools as well. Florida Democrats expressed their disapproval of the bill by walking through a school shouting the word "gay," as seen in a video shared on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Gov. DeSantis criticized a reporter who referred to Florida's "parental rights" legislation as the "Don't Say Gay" bill. He argued that the media fails to offer clarity on what the bill is actually about, causing people to mistrust the press because of their efforts to "peddle false narratives."

President Joe Biden meanwhile took the opportunity to condemn the Florida legislation, calling it "hateful," while White House press secretary Jen Psaki described it as "horrific" and went on to comment that the measure was a "form of bullying" from "mean" Republican lawmakers.