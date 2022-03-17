A New Mexico college is requesting prayers after a devastating traffic accident killed seven members of the university's golf teams.

University of the Southwest (USW), a Christian college in Hobbs, New Mexico is seeking prayers after a tragic road accident took the lives of seven of its men's and women's golf team members. The teams were traveling back to campus on Tuesday night following a competition when their van was struck by oncoming traffic in Andrews County, Texas.

According to CBN News, USW took to its Facebook page to share, "Nine passengers, including the coach, were on the university bus involved in the fatal accident." They added that an investigation is still currently underway but that reports said that seven passengers on the bus were killed in the crash.

Two of the passengers are now in critical condition and are being treated in Lubbock, Texas. The Christian college added that it is cooperating with Texas authorities with the investigation and public information efforts, while university administration is "communicating with families of the students and coaching staff to provide more information as it becomes available." USW's counseling staff and the worship team have also been mobilized "to provide support for students, faculty, and staff."

According to USA Today, a pickup truck collided with the Christian college's van on Tuesday night. The golf teams had left a tournament in Midland, Texas, after the host of the tournament announced that the Wednesday competition was canceled. The pickup truck had crossed the center line of a two-lane road in West Texas due to "unknown reasons" and struck the USW van head-on, the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a statement. Both vehicles then caught fire.

USW's head coach Tyler James was killed in the collision, as well as the driver and passenger of the pickup truck. Among the others killed in the crash were 19 year old Mauricio Sanchez from Mexico, 19 year old Travis Garcia from Pleasanton, 22 year old Jackson Zinn from Westminster, Colorado, 21 year old Karissa Raines from Fort Stockton, Texas, 18 year old Lacy Stone from Nocona, Texas, and 18 year old Tiago Sousa from Portugal. The pickup truck's driver, 38 year old Henrick Siemens, and an unnamed 13 year old boy also perished in the accident.

"We will never be the same after this and we just don't understand how this happened to our amazing, beautiful, smart, joyful girl," Stone's mother, Chelsi shared on Facebook, adding that one of Laci's best friends also died in the crash. "Please pray for these families as well."

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham took to Twitter to release a statement on the "terrible, tragic accident" that took the lives of nine people and injured two. The governor wrote, "As we await additional information from authorities, my prayers are with the community and the loved ones of all those involved."

'We grieve with the loved ones of the individuals whose lives were horrifically taken too soon in this fatal vehicle crash near Andrews last night," Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement, as per CNN. "I ask Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for the families of those whose lives were lost and for the recovery of two critically injured students."