The communist government of China decried how Taiwan had sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine and supported sanctions against Russia.

Representatives of the Chinese governments are unhappy with how Taiwan showed their support for Ukraine, who for the third week has been assaulted by Russian forces under the orders of President Vladimir Putin. China, which firmly believes that it may exert its political powers and influence on Taiwan, was unhappy that the island nation sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine amidst the Russian invasion and even supported sanctions against Russia.

"The Democratic Progressive Party authorities are using the Ukraine issue to validate their existence and piggyback on a hot issue, taking advantage of others' difficulties," China's Taiwan Affairs Office spokeswoman Zhu Fenglian argued, as reported by Breitbart. The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is Taiwan's governing party.

"Their attempts to incite confrontation and create hostility through political manipulation will not succeed," Zhu declared. It may appear odd that the Chinese Communist regime is expressing displeasure over other nations sending much-needed humanitarian aid to a country under siege, but Beijing has its reservations.

According to the report, China's main concern is that Taiwan is making the communist state look bad for refusing to denounce Russia's unprovoked attack on neighboring Ukraine. China thinks that it is opportunistic for Taiwan to "capitalize on worldwide sympathy for the besieged Ukrainians by highlighting [their] position as the potential victim of a perpetually threatened Chinese invasion."

On Tuesday, the Taiwanese Foreign Ministry announced it would donate $11.5 million to Ukrainian refugees, adding to the initial $3.5 million they pledged this month. Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen also pledged a month's salary for the Ukraine refugees. Taiwanese citizens have shown an outpour of support for the Ukrainians, funneling millions of dollars into relief accounts coordinated through Taiwanese government offices in Poland, as well as funding church groups and sending material needs such as food, blankets, medical products, and diapers to Ukraine.

Last week, the Taiwanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) requested donations of "sleeping bags, thermal clothing, milk powder, medicines, and medical accessories" for the Ukrainian refugees. MOFA said, "The goods will be sent to European countries bordering Ukraine and distributed to Ukrainian refugees through local relief agencies," and stated a March 18 deadline for the submission of donations. CNA News reported that half of the ministry's parking lot was immediately filled with donations in just three days.

Meanwhile, the advocacy group Citizens' Congress Watch board member Ku Chung-hua told VOA News on Wednesday that, "To be attacked this way and through rather unfair means makes people feel a sense of compassion and empathy. So, Taiwanese are quite willing to donate aid."

Other Taiwanese donors were more expressive over their worries that Taiwan would be the next Ukraine. The island nation even underscored its resistance to possible Chinese attacks on Wednesday by holding live-fire drills in the Matsu archipelago and conducting target practice with artillery and machine guns. Independent journalist Johnny Harris said on his YouTube channel that China has increased its "routine" flying of military planes over Taiwan's Air Defense Identification Zone or ADIZ.

In January, up to 39 Chinese aircraft were recorded flying near Taiwan. In February, a U.S. Navy Destroyer conducted a "routine" transit through the Taiwan Strait, which the Chinese called a "provocative" action.