The pandemic has brought many people closer to God, including a corporate manager who thought of using the opportunity to bring out a new music label to help Christians be strong in the faith.

Christianity Today highlighted Sony Music Philippines General Manager Roslyn Pineda who reconnected online with Christian friends during the pandemic despite years of lost contact. Pineda shared that the pandemic prompted her to join Bible online Bible studies in the Philippines even though she has been living in Hong Kong for the last two decades. The pandemic made her realize the significance of Christian music to the world during those moments.

"Given the many hardships and the monumental losses that COVID-19 has brought about, would it not make sense that people would turn to God? Whether they knew it or not, would they not need more faith-based and inspirational music in their lives?" Pineda said.

Pineda's realization gave birth to Waterwalk Records last October, which she launched through Sony Music. Waterwalk is a Christian label that features contemporary artists and targets streaming listeners.

Provident, Sony's Christian division, ranks the Philippines as one of its top 10 markets outside the United States. Demographics show an untapped audience aged 16 to 35 years who mostly consume music through Spotify and YouTube. Pineda said it is a market with huge potential and expands to those who are non-Christians and non-practicing Christians.

Top Christian songs in the Philippines come from the international market or from church networks like Victory Church and Every Nation Music. Locally-composed Gospel songs have also seen a large following over the years through larger evangelical churches.

Local Christian composer and producer Jungee Marcelo disclosed that most Christian indie music available locally were inspired from "Papuri," which is a Far East Broadcasting company music ministry that meant "praise" in English.

Artists under the Waterwalk Records come from various denominational backgrounds. Waterwalk Records is not affiliated with any particular church or tradition. The label has already released its first dozen singles online from musicians who are active in the praise and worship ministry. Some artists are also known for secular entertainment.

Pineda disclosed that they choose artists on the basis of being "strong in their faith" and on being "devout Christians" for a long time. Spiritual maturity is necessary to avoid the audience from stumbling in their own faith and journey with God.

While songs catered by Waterwalk Records must be "theologically sound and Bible-based." The label has a team that guides artists with their lyrics, which should be aligned with the Holy Scripture. This is in addition to being authentic, which listeners crave.

One of their artists includes the 27-year-old Taiwanese Ariel Tsai whose Chinese cover songs have gone viral. Tsai composes piano-driven worship and includes "My All and All," which was released last year. Tsai shared that her compositions focus on the consistency of God's love, which has become so relevant because of the uncertainty brought by the pandemic.

"There is so much uncertainty and hardship, which make people think of what is truly certain and what we can hold on to," she says. "My central message is that God is consistent, and his love does not change. That sense of consistency attracts people to get to know him," Tsai said.

A matter that Pineda confirmed based on the growth in music consumption across all platforms during the pandemic. Music has brought comfort to people, she said, during uncertain times.

Another artist is 24-year-old Filipina Darla Baltazar whose most popular song is "No Good Thing," which is an upbeat jazzy version of Psalm 34. The majority of Baltazar's listeners are from the US and are mostly Christians aged 18 to 24. Baltazar shared that she derives her compositions from listeners who follow her online and from her interactions with them whenever she holds online events.

"People tell us about the music they want, and we curate it for the listening party. We divide the program, and there is a 15-minute gospel message. In these events, we listen to Christian music together, not like a concert, but just appreciating it. The listening party can also become evangelistic as we also invite non-Christians," Baltazar said.

Baltazar, a former pre-school teacher before she went full-time in the music industry, shared how serious she is with her faith. She incorporates it in her compositions, which she shared has pulled in non-Christian followers alongside her attractive melody.