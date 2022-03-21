The University of Toledo is proposing a pro-LGBT policy that would require students, staff, and faculty to use an individual's "Chosen First Name."

Ohio's University of Toledo has proposed a new policy called Inclusive Gender Practices that will mandate all students, staff, and faculty to use a person's "chosen" name as indicated in the school system. The school said it would help them "better understand" the campus population.

According to the Inclusive Gender Practices' Chosen First Name Updates, "An individual's Chosen First Name must be used by all UToledo students, staff, and faculty in all communications. In instances where legal name is required within University Systems, including officials transcripts, tax forms, payroll, and financial aid, the individual's Chosen First Name must still be used in verbal communication," Breitbart reported.

The Ohio university's "inclusive gender" policy said, "In addition to validating and affirming personal identities, self-identification allows us to better understand our campus population."

The University of Toledo's office of the registrar webpage says it already allows members to indicate a preferred first name in the school's systems such as the myUT portal, university email name, and eDirectory. The website said that the systems can now "synchronize and share your preferred first name" and that students may now "use a preferred first name on your diploma" when they graduate from the Ohio university.

But critics worry that the Ohio university's "inclusive gender" policy might pave the way for even more censorship. According to Fox News, Speech First's executive director Cherise Trump argued that such policies are often established "to compel speech under the guise of 'inclusion.'" She worried that such policies could place students in situations in which they "no longer feel they are able to speak freely."

"This type of policy opens the door for a culture of censorship," Trump argued. But a spokesperson for the University of Toledo failed to clarify if there were any punishments for those who violate the policy and fail to call others by their chosen first name. The spokesperson said however, that the policy was being proposed to "respect and affirm the identity of all University of Toledo community members" and to uphold their "commitment to fostering an environment of inclusivity."

In January, a new study from the Knight Free Expression (KFX) Research Series revealed how most college students in the U.S. strongly value free speech and recognize its vital role in democracy but believe that free speech is becoming less secure in the country. Titled "College Student Views on Free Expression and Campus Speech 2022," the report showed that an overwhelming majority or up to 84% of college students said that free speech rights are "extremely or very important in our democracy."

The study showed that majority of college students or 83% believed that the First Amendment protects people like them. Meanwhile, more than half or 59% of college students believe that their schools should allow them " to be exposed to all types of speech even if they may find it offensive or biased." Among those who said so, Republican students (71%) and white students (65%) were more likely to agree versus Independent (57%), Democrat (55%), Black (47%) or Hispanic (45%) students.

Meanwhile, less than half of students or 47% said their speech rights were "secure," while a majority of students or 65% said that they strongly or somewhat agree that their campus climate "prevents some people from saying things they believe because others might find the remarks offensive."