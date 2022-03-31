Only two months after United States Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer resigned reportedly due to pressures from the Democratic Party, the liberals are at it again by targeting Associate Justice Clarence Thomas.

The Christian Headlines reported that United States Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is being pressured by House Democrats to resign. They are pressuring him due to the text messages made by his wife, Ginni, to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on overturning the 2020 election results.

The text messages surfaced as part of the investigation being conducted by the Democrat-led House Select Committee on the controversial January 6 U.S. Capitol riot. A total of 2,320 text messages were provided by Meadows to the Committee, including 21 messages sent by Ginni to him and eight sent by him to the latter, as per The Washington Post.

"Help This Great President stand firm, Mark!!!...You are the leader, with him, who is standing for America's constitutional governance at the precipice. The majority knows Biden and the Left is attempting the greatest Heist of our History," read one of the messages Ginni sent on November 10. The message was sent when secular media projected President Joe Biden as the winner of the elections before official results were out.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi raised Thomas' need to recuse himself on the 2020 Election and January 6 cases he handled. While other Democrats-such as United States Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Nydia Velasquez, who are both from New York-took to their social media accounts to call for Thomas' resignation.

"Clarence Thomas should resign. If not, his failure to disclose income from right-wing organizations, recuse himself from matters involving his wife, and his vote to block the Jan 6th commission from key information must be investigated and could serve as grounds for impeachment," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted on Monday.

Accordingly, the barrage of text messages Ginni sent Meadows questions the involvement Thomas has in cases related to the January 6 attack and the 2020 elections even though there was no indication that he knew his wife sent the messages.

"It's very disturbing to me that those texts are being written by the spouse of one of the justices of the Supreme Court. I think there are a lot of questions that need to be answered by Justice Thomas and Mrs. Thomas," United States Representative David Cicilline said.

Politico explained that the Democratic uproar comes from the fierce scrutiny on Thomas in line with the U.S. Capitol riot. The associate justice was the only one who dissented among the Supreme Court judges to give the January 6 Select Committee access to former President Donald Trump's records in the White House.

Prior to that, Thomas and Associate Justice Samuel Alito expressed consideration for challenges brought by Republican-led states against the election procedures of states where President Joe Biden won.

The Democrats are planning to invite Ginni to witness though there is no guarantee she will come, having the right to refuse. Though United States Representative Bennie Thompson stressed a subpoena may be issued should the judges' wife refuse to testify.

Meanwhile, House Republicans dismissed the claims of the Democrats. The Republicans reasoned that the judge's wife is her own person, who has been engaged in conservative work for a long time. They also raised that she is subject to her opinion and that her actions are separate from her husband's.

Last January, Breyer filed for retirement allegedly due to pressures from Democrats who wish to increase their influence in Congress for the upcoming midterm elections. Breyer has consistently warned Democrats in the past that politics should not invade the Supreme Court for it will destroy its credibility to the public.