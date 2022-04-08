The Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) is mobilizing its humanitarian ministries in Poland to help the Ukrainian refugees.

Set up at the Polish borders, the Operation Blessing and Orphan's Promise aim to reach out to mothers and children escaping the war-torn country by providing food, supplying necessities and sharing the Gospel.

In a statement to CBN News, Natasha Boom, the regional director of Orphan's Promise, shared that while her group just resumed its operations in Medyka, Operation Blessing has already been doing a "great work" in the area, helping a lot of people.

"We've actually got a compartment of the tent that's going to be a kids' zone where we're going to have Superbook. We're going to share the gospel with Ukrainian children in their own language. We're going to be able to feed them, provide hot drinks, provide blankets and warmth. We're going to be able to be the hands and feet of Jesus to these people as they step across the border," she added.

The Orphan's Promise also operates at a village in Warsaw to help the refugees.

Yana Andreeva, one of the Ukrainians aided by the Operation Blessing, shared about the help extended to her and her children.

Scared for the safety of her kids, she decided to leave Ukraine when the fighting began in her village. Upon reaching the Polish border, she revealed that they were given a warm welcome by the team members of the organization. They were also provided with food, clothes and shelter.

Overwhelmed of the goodness she experienced, Andreeva seemed to have lost for words in expressing her gratitude to the team.

"Thank you very much. From the bottom of my heart, with a pure heart, I'm so grateful. There are a lot of people like me, with kids, who come here without anything, and we don't know where we are going. We only know we have to escape the war. I don't know how to express it, so I just want to say thank you," she stated.

Boom, on the other hand, thanked the partners of CBN for their generosity which made the humanitarian efforts possible.

"Thank you so much for all of your support. It is incredible, and we would not be able to be here if it wasn't for you, so thank you," she declared.

In addition to helping the refugees with critical needs, CBN will also organize an online prayer event on Saturday to pray for Ukraine. In the program, the network will show the activities that the organization is currently doing for the Ukrainian people. Everyone may join by signing up on cbn.com/prayforukraine.

Operation Blessing is a humanitarian organization which has been operating for more than 40 years. It aims to show the love of God by "alleviating human suffering" around the world, providing food for the hungry, medical care, disaster relief and clean water.

Some of its other recent projects include sending food packages to a village in Kenya affected by severe drought, building a water sanitation system in a community in Peru and organizing a crowdfunding campaign for the eye surgery of a girl in Indonesia.