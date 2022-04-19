A minister and author is shedding light on her struggles through life and how she learned that Jesus is the way to peace.

New York Times bestselling author and minister Joyce Meyer has helped millions of people find hope and peace through Jesus Christ, but what many don't know is that she also faced her share of challenges in life. The 78 year old who hails from St. Louis, Missouri, recently opened up about her own struggles and how she found peace and happiness in Jesus.

In an editorial for Charisma Magazine, Meyer wrote about her struggle coming to terms with the fact that she was sexually abused by her own father throughout her childhood. Because of the horrific abuse she had suffered, she "believed" that she was "damaged goods" and "could only have a second-class life." She explained that this made her feel like "no one could really love...or accept" her.

Things changed when she "became serious" about her "relationship with God" through her study of the Bible. She recounted how she "diligently" studied His Word and that's when she realized that her past did not have to determine who she was or what her future would hold.

"Learning about God's love for me and who I am in Christ changed everything!" Meyer wrote. She referred to Jeremiah 29:11, which speaks of God's plan for everyone, and John 10:10, which says that Jesus came so that people "may have life, and have it to the full."

"If you have a poor self-image, you won't be able to fulfill God's plans or enjoy your life, because you can't live with His peace and know your true value to Him if you are insecure and have a low opinion of yourself," Meyer explained. She added that discovering one's identity in Christ is key to "becoming who God created us to be and making a difference in this world."

"It's the key to really understanding the truth that the less we think about ourselves, the happier we will be," Meyer wrote. More importantly, she also learned how to love like Jesus.

Meyer admitted that there was a time in her life when she was "selfish" and "self-centered." That was when God spoke to her and ordered her to study his love.

"It made me realize I would never be happy and have peace until I learned to love like Jesus loves," Meyer wrote. The author and minister said that once people "know and experience God's love," they are able to "share it with others."

Meyer wrote that one must "get over being the center" of their world and "focus on helping someone every day." The author wrote, "When you do this, you'll discover you're actually more secure, content, peaceful and happy than you've ever been in your life!"

This is evident in the Joyce Meyer Ministries' recent efforts to partner with the Adams Foundation in Newlands, a suburb in Cape Town, Africa, to distribute food, water, and relief goods to people who were affected by recent flooding, IOL reported.