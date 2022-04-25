Known faith-based film actor T.C. Stallings regarded his work as an avenue to share his faith in Jesus Christ with his colleagues and other people.

In his interview on "The Prodigal Stories Podcast," as he promoted his new movie "No Vacancy," he revealed how his priorities changed when he encountered Jesus Christ in his life. For him, no matter what his work, his main priority was to share the gospel in his workplace.

"For me, when I read Scripture, I realize that's why I'm here," he said. "Once I realized that I want to live out my God-given purpose - and I trade in what I want for what He wants - that's why I just try to use all my gifts and talents for Him."

The former athlete said that acting "allows him to reflect all the glory toward Him." True enough that he even established the first coaching program for Christian actors called "Uncompromised." It's his way to help Christian actors to make an impact in the entertainment industry without dishonoring Jesus in the process. He was compelled to do something as the secular culture has been increasingly hostile toward faith.

He said the fear for the Lord drove him to act on his calling. He said, "I don't want Him looking at me and saying, 'You know what? You were a coward on earth. You did what you needed to do to blend in. You tried not to have people upset with you because of Christ and all of that, so you think you can have it both ways.' I fear that."

By making the Lord the center of his life, he can easily share his faith with others. He focused on "What would God want him to do? What would Christ want him to do? What is the Holy Spirit leading him to do?" He shared that he "cared more about what He thinks than anybody else."

"So, to not share puts me in the line of fire of the Lord, and that ain't happening. So that's what gives me the courage. It's not hard. And, I don't control the outcomes. I leave that up to the Lord. I let the Holy Spirit lead," he explained.

Looking back on his life, Stallings shared that he didn't grow up in a devoutly Christian home despite his mother being a believer in faith. He said that his faith before was "habitual" and "not authentic." His actual encounter with Jesus happened until his sophomore year.

"I thought I was doing the right thing," Stallings recounted. "I would go to church and go to [Fellowship of Christian Athletes], stuff like that. I was one of those people - I was an outspoken type of Christian, too. I just innocently thought I was doing enough, you know?"

He revealed that his life before wasn't the real one as he always showed to people. Other Christians in his college would even share his testimony with teens for inspiration. Yet it's different in his private life, he said "I'm still cussing, I'm listening to cussing music. I did whatever I wanted because I didn't think God cared about those things."

He first thought that believing in Jesus Christ was enough until he learned how to work his salvation through a one-on-one Bible study. "The Bible says even the demons believe," he explained. Learning the scripture set him free from false beliefs about being a "Christian." Then he finally surrendered to God and chose to do right. He said, "I looked in the Bible and I study and I let the Holy Spirit speak to me, and I started caring about what was in Scripture."

His relationship with God grew by spending time studying his words. He said, "I can see in Scripture what it means to be a Christian."

"It was from that point on, that one Bible study that one night from a kid who kept pursuing having a Bible study with me, a one-on-one Bible study, pretty much changed the way I saw what being a Christian was all about," he continued.