Pastor Allan Scott announced on April 24 that Vineyard Anaheim has been renamed Dwelling Place Anaheim following its separation from the charismatic Vineyard movement last March.

The Christian Post said Pastor Allan Scott made the announcement to his congregation when he raised the difference between their new church from where it came from. Scott clarified that Dwelling Place is not a birthing of a new church but a continuation of their story but with a new chapter. Scott repeatedly stressed that the church is not about money but a place where people will truly encounter God.

"I love that it's not just 'Dwelling Place,' but it's 'Dwelling Place Anaheim. We want to see our city become a dwelling place of God; we want people in this city to know that He is their God and that they are His people. And so, as we step into this new part of our story together as a house, as a community together, it's not a departure from what has gone before. In fact, we're just continuing the story that we've been engaged in together, and the bookends of the story of God is that God's dwelling place is with His people, and that's who we are we are, a dwelling for and by His spirit," Scott said.

Scott disclosed how he got the church's new name. He first kidded that an angel of the Lord appeared to him and presented the new name to him. But later on, stated that it took several Bible verses on God dwelling among His people for him to come up with the new name.

"I love that idea that every time we speak the name, we're telling a story or we're declaring meaning, and so when we look at the name 'Dwelling Place Anaheim,' we are stepping into the story of God from the beginning," Scott shared.

Though details of Dwelling Place Anaheim remain unclear, the church's website revealed dreams of bringing life to the church and of partnering with God to build a better city. The website's Our Story page also disclosed plans of planting not only churches but also businesses in the future. It stated aspirations of ordaining ministers and filmmakers, as well as, having schools of ministry and industry. It stressed going to places the previous movement did not have the time or permission to go.

The website's story also echoed what Scott said in his April 24 preaching that Dwelling Place Anaheim's story is a continuation of the kingdom's story as it brings life to everything and everywhere. It stressed that the Scotts intend to bring together supernatural power and biblical principles such that kingdom carriers would be raised to change culture, as well as, supply the destiny of ordinary people.

Vineyard Anaheim was established by John Wimber in 1977 in Orange County, California. Wimber passed away twenty years later, leaving behind a movement that has currently expanded to 1,500 churches globally and tens of millions of worth of property.

Wimber and his wife, Kathryn, led the Vineyard Anaheim for four years before they decided to disassociate from the movement. Their decision received a lot of criticism from Vineyard leaders, beginning with Wimber's widow, Carol, who accused them of stealing their brother's house and of dishonoring the movement.

While Vineyard Columbus in Ohio Pastor Rich Nation condemned them for their selfish ambition and stressed that the split was not the Holy Spirit's leading. Vineyard Columbus in Ohio is the largest branch of the movement in the country. On the other hand, former Vineyard Anaheim board members Robin and David Denunzio expressed deep sadness for being completely blindsided by Scott's move.