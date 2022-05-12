The Christian actor recently issued a warning to people against becoming too self-focused and attached to material things and reflected on the coming end of days.

Denzel Washington has long been vocal about his faith. The 67 year old actor, who most recently appeared in the films "The Tragedy of Macbeth" and "A Journal for Jordan" described himself as a "God-fearing man" in a recent newspaper interview and issued a warning to others about becoming too self-focused.

In April, Washington advised Miami Heat players that one never sees "a U-Haul behind a hearse," explaining that people cannot take material things into the afterlife, CBN News reported. He even mused, "Egyptians tried it; all they got was robbed."

In a conversation with the New York Times in December 2021, Washington spoke about the ideas he had about the world people live in today and how the Bible speaks about the warning signs of the last days. He remarked, "This is spiritual warfare. So, I'm not looking at it from an earthly perspective. If you don't have a spiritual anchor you'll be easily blown by the wind and you'll be led to depression."

Throughout the years, Washington has become more vocal about his faith in God. He shared that he had given his life to God after he had a supernatural encounter with the Holy Spirit, but admitted it took him a few years to understand the decision to lift his life up to God. He said that he was "filled with the Holy Ghost," which made him feel "scared." He described the experience as "supernatural" and "once in a lifetime."

But now that Washington has accepted himself as a "God-fearing man," he tries not to worry, as "Fear is contaminated faith." Now, he is warning others about the pitfalls of social media and how it plays into the last days.

Actor Warns About the Negative Effects of Social Media

In Washington's American Film Institute Life Achievement Award acceptance speech, the actor warned against the "Twitter-tweet meme-mean world that we've created for our children" and urged adults to "consider what we have done" and think about the youth. The two-time Academy Award-winning actor also shared Scripture and encouraged people not to get too focused on social media.

"The Bible says in the last days...we'll be lovers of ourselves," Washington said, pointing out how the "number one photograph today is a selfie."

Washington warned that people are now living in a time where "people are willing to do anything to get followed," and that the short-term effect of too much information being shared is that it can be manipulated. He likened people to "sheep" that's ready to "slaughter."

Washington, who is also a director, producer, and father of four, shared that he himself had a heaven-bound focus instead.

