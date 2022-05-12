In the light of the Democratic Party's failure to codify Roe v. Wade, a national pro-life organization will launch on Thursday a television advertisement to help people better understand the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case.

The Susan B. Anthony List, a nationwide network composed of 900,000 pro-life Americans, disclosed on Twitter that the TV ad buy, which is part of their $10 million education campaign on Dobbs, would be shown in the Washington, D.C. area media market. The 30-seconder explains the content of the United States Supreme Court leaked opinion draft on the Dobbs v. Jackson case, which is "abortion law should be decided by the people through their elected representatives, not by unelected judges."

A National Pro-Life Group's Ad Against Extreme Abortion

Entitled "Ad: Washington Democrats Too Extreme On Abortion," the advertisement elaborated that the leaked draft intends to finally give the people "a voice in the debate." But it pointed out that some leaders-flashing the photos of United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Joe Biden-want limitless abortion on demand through birth in all 50 states and not a debate.

"It's extreme. Americans want their voices heard and they want limits on abortion," the ad ended.

SBA's tweet came minutes after 50 Republican United States Senators and one Democratic Senator in the person of West Virginia's Joe Manchin voted to block the Women's Health Protection Act or House Bill 3755 against 49 Democrats on Wednesday. The said bill failed to pass on its second procedural measure, two months apart. HB 3755 has been called an extreme abortion legislation for it allows the procedure at any given time during a woman's pregnancy even up to birth.

Also Read: Democrats Fail To Push Pledged Abortion On Demand

In a statement, Susan B. Anthony List President Marjorie Dannenfelser raised how out of touch the Democrat Senators were with the American people for pushing the bill again. Dannenfelser called the bill the "Abortion on Demand Until Birth Act" and raised that it was "doomed to fail" because a majority of Americans support limits on "painful late-term abortion."

"Radical pro-abortion lawmakers who shamefully advocate a 'right' to abortion at any time for any reason will see the consequences of their extremism at the ballot box this fall," Dannenfelser said.

Dannenfelser reminded that SBA List will score against the bill and did send a detailed memo on its extreme provisions to Capitol Hill. She cited OnMessage Inc's new poll that showed a majority of Americans from the key battleground states of Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin reject abortion on demand.

The said study, which was conducted last May 2 to 6, also showed that the respondents support the 15-week limit on abortion, which is what the Mississippi Gestational Act is all about. The said Mississippi law is the focal issue challenged in the Dobbs v. Jackson case.

A National Pro-Life Group's Projections Become A Reality

Interestingly, the pro-lifer's statements contradict those made by Biden on Wednesday. The president said that the bill's failure to be passed is in opposition to the majority of the will of the American people. Biden urged the public to vote for more pro-choice senators in November so that Congress could finally pass the bill and he will sign it into law.

While Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who pledged the bill's passing on Wednesday in response to the SCOTUS draft leak, similarly raised the issue's relation to the upcoming midterm elections. Schumer, in contrast, pointed out that voters will remember Republicans who voted against women's rights to their own bodies.

Last January, Susan B. Anthony List projected that pro-life issues will be the front and center of the midterm elections in November. The pro-life organization made the said projection in line with the Dobbs v. Jackson case, which when decided upon in favor of Mississippi law will return abortion policy to the people.

Related News: Pro-Life Issues 'Will Be Front And Center' Of 2022 Midterm Elections

(OJO: Here is the plag check report on this = https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Y31fhtFmX1lnsUUu0HhUqbN00gPrrH-D/view?usp=sharing)