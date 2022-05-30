A woman has come forward with an accusation against Jeremy Lowe, the son of Pastor John Lowe of New Life Christian Church. The woman claimed that Pastor Lowe's son was sexually molesting her as he babysat her as a child. The accusation came just hours after Pastor Lowe himself admitted that he had "committed adultery" and had a sexual relationship with a 16 year old girl 20 years ago.

According to ChurchLeaders, the woman who accused Pastor Lowe's song went by the name Jessi Kline, who posted her statement on Facebook, accusing Jeremy of molesting her when he babysat for her and her brother when they were "young, prepubescent children."

Kline's statement was posted on social media after video footage of Pastor Lowe admitting to having an adulterous relationship went viral. ABC 7 Chicago reported that the 65 year old confessed to his congregation and then promptly resigned after being confronted by church leaders.

After making the confession while addressing the congregation, Pastor Lowe's statement was followed by a statement from the victim herself. A woman stepped up to the microphone and declared that the pastor indeed had a sexual relationship with her when she was just 16. She addressed the pastor saying, "It was 27 years ago, not 20...I was just 16 when you took my virginity on your office floor. Do you remember that? I know you do."

The woman added that the "lies and manipulation" had to stop. The church said that leaders confronted Pastor Lowe after his victim had informed others about a "long-held secret" within the church. It added that the sexual relationship between her and Pastor Lowe continued well into her 20's.

Pastor's Son Also Accused of Sexual Assault of a Minor

Pastor Lowe's son is also facing an accusation of his own. Kline wrote on her statement on social media that at the time, Jeremy "sent my brother upstairs to get him something to drink" then "proceeded to have me get on top of him and molest me" in the basement of her house. Jeremy then allegedly told her that she must not speak a word of the incident because she would "get in trouble" and that Pastor Lowe would "get mad."

Kline wrote, "I was so scared, and I didn't understand because I was a child."

The victim was only able to speak about the incident to a friend when she was 13 years old, the Christian Headlines reported. The friend then reported it to a youth leader. Kline said that Pastor Lowe and his wife "were not surprised" by the accusation of molesting a minor against their son. Jeremy eventually confessed, but Pastor Lowe convinced the family not to report the crime to the police.

When the family came forward with the accusation, Pastor Lowe shunned them by calling them "wolves in sheep's clothing" who "made the story up for attention." Kline now believes that the entire New Life Christian Church is "built on lies, deceit, abuse, rape and fear."



