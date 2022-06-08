Pizza Hut is now the latest company to urge kids to read LGBT books. The pizza restaurant chain trends on Twitter when a tweet from Libs of Tiktok divulged that it's Book It! Program promotes and offers LGBT books to pre-kindergarten kids to third graders.

Libs of Tiktok was able to show a photo of an email from the said program that tells the recipient that in line with their support and celebration of Pride Month and the diversity of the LGBTQ+ community, they have three books available for kids to read that will "explore the uniqueness of every person, celebrate our individuality and encourage kids to see that what makes us different, makes us special."

Book It! LGBT Books Invite Kids To Express Themselves And Learn About The Fight For Equality

The books recommended are "Big Wig", "Perfectly Pegasus" and "Be Amazing: A History of Pride", which all have story overviews found on the Book It! website and have the common goal of encouraging kids to dress up whichever they want and be themselves.

"Big Wig" for instance is about a child that dresses in drag to compete in a neighborhood competition, partners up with the big wig named Wig and they become unstoppable. Simon & Schuster describes the book as "irrepressible" as it freely "celebrates drag kids, individuality, and self-confidence from the perspective of a fabulous wig!"

The Book It! Program does not stop there as they are still more LGBT books being offered for children in the third grade namely "Pride: The Story of Harvey Milk and the Rainbow Flag" and "Stonewall: A Building. An Uprising. A Revolution", which both talks about the long fight for equality and rights of the LGBTQ+ community.

Public Expresses Dismay Over Pizza Hut's Move

According to Life Site News, the Pizza Hut move to suggest LGBT books for kids happened just a month after the insurance company State Farm announced their own "Gender Cool Project" that promotes pro-LGBT books to children as young as five. The insurance company issued a statement saying that they want to "help diversify classroom, community center and library bookshelves with a collection of books to help bring clarity and understanding to the national conversation about Being Transgender, Inclusive and Non-Binary." Unfortunately, due to public pressure, this program backfired causing State Farm to renounce its stand and conclude that LGBT discussions should happen at home with parents.

It seems that Pizza Hut is gaining the same public reactions as a lot are dismayed with how they are exposing kids at a very young age to the controversial issues of Pride and the LGBTQ+ community, especially that for years they have marketed themselves as a pizza place rooted for family. A lot of tweets in reply to Libs of Tiktok state banning and non-support to Pizza Hut.

One was even saddened, expressing disappointment to the Book It! Program, which has been here since 1984, and is the largest and longest-running corporate supported reading program, that he said was not the same program he enjoyed before during his elementary years. Jonathan Vito tweeted, "Let's just let kids be kids at their own pace. If they are interested in material, they will seek it out. No need to push it."

One tweet also requested Libs of Tiktok to create a list of companies doing the same thing so people would know where or where not to spend their hard-earned dollars with.

