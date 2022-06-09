Basketball Superstar Dwayne Wade heavily criticized lawmakers that prohibit transgender athletes from competing in girls' and women's sports, expressing that bills like mandating schools to assign sports teams according to the biological sexes of the team members at birth are "a joke."

A father to a transgender 15-year-old named Zaya, the former Miami Heat player has this to say to the public in an interview at the Times 100 Summit last Tuesday in New York, "I'm still afraid every moment she leaves the house, and not just because of gun violence but because of the way that people perceive her in this world."

Wade went on to say, "We're losing the human side of us," The Hill reported.

Wade Posed Challenge To 'Walk Through This World" As His Daughter

The 40-year-old author posted a challenge to rule-makers and everyone not experiencing what he and his wife are going through, declaring, "Come and live a day with my daughter. Come and see how it is to walk through this world as her," as USA Today documented.

Complex stated that Wade's disappointment and fear were expressed just hours after Louisiana passed the Fairness in Women's Sports Act, becoming the latest state that has anti-transgender sports law.

"I think it's unfortunate, but it's where we are," Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said, who is the same person to allow the bill to become law without his signature because of the universal support in the House and Senate. Edwards, though, was public in voicing out his disagreement against the bill and even vetoed an almost similar bill last year, The Hill reported in a separate article.

Edward even invited the public to be better than this bill and ultimately realize that to survive in this world, these kids are doing the very best they can.

Fairness In Women's Sports Act Applauded

On the other side of the spectrum, Louisiana Family Forum applauded the passing of the law, explaining its absolute necessity. They strongly expressed that women should not be sidelined in their own arena. Thus, they are grateful that women in Louisiana can fight on a competitive playing field. "Allowing males to take over women's sports destroys competition, harms women, and dashes the hopes and dreams of women athletes," as quoted from their released press statement.

The Daily Citizen upholds the said press statement and even stated that it is uncompassionate to affirm children in a "gender" delusion, which can lead to horrific results in steering them into "transitioning", where drugs, opposite-sex hormones, and surgeries can have permanent damage on their lives and bodies.

The latter went on in sharing that there are only two types of humans - male and female. That is what science, experience, and Scripture reveal. To raise children the right way is to "help boys achieve and embrace a solid sense of masculinity and to assist girls in receiving and enjoying a healthy sense of femininity."

