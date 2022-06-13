An organization that claims to expose the corrupt Supreme Court has unleashed a series of tweets on Wednesday targeting Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, her family, and her community.

Abortion Activists Out To Get The Justices

CBN News reported that Ruth Sent Us, a pro-abortion extremist, called on the public to hold demonstrations outside Justice Amy Coney Barrett's home every Thursday. Ruth Sent Us highlighted Barrett's church and the school where her children go to.

Fox News added that Ruth Sent Us disclosed Barrett's daily routine and family's spiritual life. The group also stressed they need help from the public to "fend off their hostile, racist neighbors."

"If you're in the DC metro area, join us. Our protests at Barrett's home moved the needle to this coverage. Falls Church is a People of Praise stronghold. She sends her seven kids to a People of Praise school that she sat on the Board of Directors for. She attends church DAILY," Ruth Sent Us tweeted on Tuesday.

"We protest at Barrett's cult-de-sac every Thursday. Meet at 6:30pm, Lemon Rd School, Falls Church, VA, and help us fend off her hostile, racist neighbors. #amyconeybarrett," they added.

The threatening tweets were posted on the same day California-based Nicholas John Roske was arrested for one count of attempted murder against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Roske went to the Kavanaugh's house in Maryland and called 911 about his intentions to kill the judge. Roske reasoned being upset because of the leaked draft opinion that will overturn Roe v. Wade and the Uvalde, Texas massacre. He believed killing the judge was the right thing to do for it will give purpose to his life.

Abortion Activists' Protests Supported By Biden's Administration

Black And White Network raised that despite the attack on Kavanaugh's home, Biden and the rest of the Democrats have not condemned the matter. The network said Biden's silence has encouraged the Left to become extreme by targeting next Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett and her family. The Left, the network stressed, has become crazy in wanting conservative justices dead so that Biden may appoint replacements that will push their anti-life agenda.

The Democrats are also pushed Biden to come out with several Executive Orders in the event Roe v. Wade would really be overturned by the Supreme Court when they release their final decision on the Dobbs v. Jackson case anytime between this week and July.

In line with the string of protests, The Heritage Foundation previously condemned Attorney General Merrick Garland and Virginia's Fairfax County State Prosecutor Steve Descano for not stopping and prosecuting pro-abortion extremists protesting outside the justices' homes, despite it being illegal. The Heritage Foundation pointed out that Garland and Descano's inaction both come from their being pro-choice. The foundation particularly described protesters outside Barrett's home the week after the leak as "foul-mouthed vulgarians who have no regard for the law, civility, or even human life."

A matter echoed by The Daily Signal, which highlighted the obscenities chanted by protesters outside Barrett's home. The protesters even harassed a neighbor who reminded them that what they are doing is illegal.

Ruth Sent Us also published in TikTok the addresses of the Supreme Court Justices who intend to overturn Roe v. Wade based on the leaked draft opinion. The extremist group, which has previously interrupted church services, has also organized protests through its social media accounts. The group has now been de-platformed on TikTok for violating its community standards regarding hate and violence.

On the other hand, Ruth Sent Us decried being blamed for Roske's arrest and accused the justices, who they called fundamentalists, of wanting them to "cower in fear of their armed attacks of our homes, schools and clinics." A statement that alludes to the draft opinion. The extremists then emphasized being "committed to non-violence" through protests that "are peaceful and joyful." Ironically, the post comes with an infographic of the Justices' addresses and their schedule of protests there.

