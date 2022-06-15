Canadian pop star Justin Bieber assured his 241 million Instagram followers on Monday that he is getting better from his medical illness.

Justin Bieber's Horrific Storm

Christian Today reported that Bieber attributed his Christian faith to the peace he currently experiences despite having facial paralysis. Bieber's paralysis comes from a rare medical condition called the Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.

BBC elaborated that the illness involves a shingles outbreak that affected the ears. A painful rash outside the ear, inside the ear canal, on the roof of the mouth, and the tongue are some of its symptoms along with tinnitus, vertigo, and facial paralysis.

The probability of getting the disease is five in every 100,000 people annually according to the United States National Organization for Rare Disorders. The majority of those infected by this virus-caused disease are within days or weeks. Only some have been found to experience long-term eye damage and hearing loss.

Although Bieber referred to his health challenges as horrific, Entertainment Today highlighted that the 28-year-old Canadian Pop singer revealed that he is on the road to recovery. He told fans that he is currently resting and will have to indefinitely postpone his "Justice World Tour."

"I know this storm will pass but in the meantime, I know Jesus is with me. Each day has gotten better and through all of the discomfort, I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me. I'm reminded he knows all of me. He knows the darkest parts of me that I want no one to know about and He constantly welcomes me into His loving arms. This perspective has given me peace during this horrific storm that I'm facing," Bieber said.

Justin Bieber & His Trust In Jesus

The global singing sensation, who has been open about his Christian faith for quite some time now, urged Instagram followers on Friday to listen to an "important announcement," which he made through a live stream.

In the live stream, Bieber explained what is going on with him and made public his diagnosis with the Ramsey Hunt Syndrome. He demonstrated the effect of the illness on his face and stated that it has also made his body slow down. He explained that the illness is the reason for canceling his show. He disclosed that he is doing some exercises to bring his face back to normal, which he hopes will happen soon.

"It's going to be okay...I trust God. I trust that this is all for a reason-I'm not sure what that is right now, but for now, I will rest," Bieber shared.

Bieber, who asked fans to keep him in their prayers, has been holding a series of concerts and has a fully booked schedule due to his "Justice World Tour." The tour, presented by T-Mobile, was rescheduled this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. There are presently 59 arenas from Connecticut to Italy, Sweden, Finland, and Norway booked for the concert, which have been set to as early as March 25, 2023.

Last April, Bieber opened up regarding the blood clotting his wife, Hailey Baldwin, experienced in March. The 25-year-old model was admitted to a hospital and even underwent surgery because of a stroke caused by a blood clot in her brain. Bieber said that God had Bailey in the palm of his hands.

