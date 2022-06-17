A group of women disrupted an ongoing Mass in Eastpoint's St. Veronica's Parish on Sunday morning shouting not to overturn Roe v. Wade to oppose the Catholic Church's stand on abortion.

Distrubing Pro-Abortion Protesters

The Catholic News Agency reported that the women-members of Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights-disrupted the priest's homily when they abruptly came inside St. Veronica Parish.

"Overturn Roe? Hell, no! Abortion without apology!" The women shouted alternately.

Fox 2 Detroit highlighted that a Tiktok video documented the incident. The media outlet stressed that one woman was wearing only fig leaves and had to be dragged outside by ushers. The other woman voluntarily left the church with the ushers behind her. The Christian Post said a third protester was standing by the pews and was also escorted outside the church through a side exit by another usher.

The Tiktok video has been removed after it went viral but has been reuploaded in Twitter. However, at the time of this article's writing, the Twitter video posted by Refuse Facism similarly did not exist.

Nonetheless, many have already seen the disturbing video including the Archdiocese of Detroit, which expressed sadness for what transpired through its spokesman Ned McGrath.

"We are sad to see protestors disrupt a liturgical celebration and disrespect those who were gathered in prayer. All religious communities should be free to worship without fear. In the Archdiocese of Detroit, we are committed to accompanying women and families facing difficult or unexpected pregnancies and advocating for laws that protect the lives of unborn babies and mothers," McGrath told Detroit Catholic.

McGrath said the Archdiocese alerted parishes and pastors five weeks ago on the possibility of security transgressions based on those experienced by other dioceses since the United States Supreme Court draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade leaked to the public. The spokesman also disclosed that they have already reported the incident to the Eastpointe Police Department.

Pro-Abortion Protestors Becoming Extreme

Pro-abortion activists have become extreme since the leakage of the Supreme Court draft opinion on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case. Activists have not only distrupted ongoing worship services, such as with Joel Osteen's last week, but have also vandalized and desecrated churches and pro-life centers.

More alarming are the threats on the lives of the Supreme Court justices and their families. Four days ago, pro-abortion extremist Ruth Sent Us called on others through a series of tweets to join them in protesting outside Justice Amy Coney Barrett's home. The group also annouced the daily routine of Barrett and his children.

Ruth Sent Us' tweets were posted on the same day a California man, Nicholas John Roske, admitted to plans of killing Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Roske went to Kavanaugh's home in Maryland and was arrested for one count of attempted murder after calling 911 on himself.

These incidents have prompted the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops to call on the government to act in ending the violence. The bishops urged elected officials and law enforcement authorities to be vigilant in protecting those who are in danger because of the draft leak. The bishops particularly cited the justices, charities supporting pregnant women, and pro-life organizations. They reminded the need to choose the path of peace and to open one's heart to God's love for his children.

