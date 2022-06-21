The majority of the U.S. population are believers of God, yet in a recent survey, the number of American believers plunged to a new low of 81% from 87% last 2017 and from 98% as the highest peak in the years 1944 to 1960, when almost every American believed in God.

Six percent of American adults from 2017 had a change of heart in their faith and belief in God and are now non-believers, according to a report from Christian Post.

In a recent survey from Gallup, it was also revealed that 17% of Americans do not believe in God anymore.

The latter first had a survey regarding belief in God in 1944, which was done repeatedly in the years 1947, 1950, and 1960, with the last 2 years each having 2 surveys done. In all the surveys made during the said years, a consistent 98% of the population said they believe in God. Five decades later, in 2011, the number of believers dropped to 92%. Two years after, in 2013, the number again dropped by 2% and between the years 2014 to 2017, believers were at 90% to 87%. A consistent decline of Amerian believers has been observed with this year taking a turn for the worse at 81%.

Much more, with the decline of American believers was also an abrupt fall in church attendance and membership and confidence in organized religion, which to this Gallup declared, "The practice of religious faith may be changing more than basic faith in God."

Belief in God Reflects Political Stand

"Belief in God has fallen the most in recent years among young adults and people on the left of the political spectrum (liberals and Democrats)," Gallup reported. The said groups had a 10% decrease as compared to the average number of believers from 2013 to 2017 surveys, while the conservatives and married adults had no essential changes noted.

The survey also divulged that the denominations with the highest decrease are also the same ones who are "least likely to believe in God," and these include the liberals, young adults, and Democrats who respectively only have 62%, 68%, and 72% believers.

Gallup also gave an important discovery saying, "Religiosity is a major determinant of political divisions in the U.S," with the highest number of believers seen under the groups of the conservatives at 94% and Republicans at 92%.

Four Out Of 10 Believers Say God Can Hear Prayers, Intervene

A subquestion was also thrown by the survey, with Americans being asked if they believe God hears prayers and intervenes. The result stated that 42% of the 81% who believe in God also believe that God can do both while there are 28% and 11% of Americans who said that God can hear prayers but cannot intervene and that God is unable to do both respectively.

Almost 75% of the most religious Americans, those who attend weekly religious services, and half of the conservatives and Republicans believe that God can do both, while a low percentage, an average of 29%, from the liberals, democrats, and young adults do so.

According to USA Today, the decline of American believers is "not entirely unexpected." A study by Pew Research last year stated that there is already about 30% of the adult population that are currently not affiliated with any religious belief or organization.

The survey that Gallup released was conducted from May 2-22 by interviewing 1,007 adults settled in all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia via telephone. The margin of error is said to be at +/- 4 percentage points.

