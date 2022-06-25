When the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade Friday taking away the constitutional right to abortion, former President Donald Trump praised the Supreme Court and proclaimed that it was God's decision.

In an interview with Fox News, the former president stated that the Supreme Court's ruling was more of divine intervention when questioned if he thinks he played a role in the overturning of Roe by him appointing three conservative justices to the high court, boldly stating, "God made the decision."

However, he also confirmed that the decision was only made possible because he was able to deliver everything as promised. It was his great honor to nominate and place "three highly respected and strong Constitutionalists confirmed to the United States Supreme Court," Politico reported.

It can be recalled that during Trump's term in Presidency, he was able to appoint to the Supreme Court conservative Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett, resulting in the high court becoming "majority conservative" along with Chief Justice John Roberts, Justice Samuel Alito, and Justice Clarence Thomas. Thus, a huge credit went to Trump for setting the scene for the Court's ruling.

Trump also stated that he did not cave to the real yet silent, enemy of the people, calling out the Radical Left Democrats and their Fake News Media partners, or the "RINOs," which stands for "Republicans in name only." This was from a statement issued by his political action committee, according to Christian Post.

'Will Work Out For Everybody'

Trump went on to say that the decision is "something that will work out for everybody," when he was asked to give a message to his pro-choice supporters.

"This brings everything back to the states where it has always belonged," the former president expressed. "This is following the Constitution, and giving rights back when they should have been given long ago."

Justice Alito authored the majority decision in the case of Thomas Dobbs, et. al. v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, where the high court ruled 6-3 to uphold Mississippi's Gestational Age Act banning abortion after 15 weeks into a pregnancy.

Alito wrote that the Court has now overruled the decisions of Roe and Casey, which claimed authority for allowing abortion, and returns the authority to the people and their representatives-elect, explaining, "Roe was egregiously wrong from the start. Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences. And far from bringing about a national settlement of the abortion issue, Roe and Casey have enflamed debate and deepened division."

Further, he criticized Roe vs. Wade saying that the states' "legitimate interest in protecting potential life" is not strong enough to forbid abortions before fetal viability, and that, not only was the Court unable to explain the basis of this but even pro-supporters found it difficult to defend Roe's reasoning.

Democrats-appointees Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elana Kagan, on the other hand, defended that Roe and Casey "understood the difficulty and divisiveness of the abortion issue." They went on to say that the ruling gave women no more rights to speak of.

National Ban On Abortion

Former Vice President Mike Pence, like Trump, praised the justices in the majority, not only for their bravery to act on their convictions but also for righting a "historic wrong," saying that the overturning of Roe offers a new beginning of life for the American people, giving them the right to governing themselves consistent with their values and aspirations.

He then cried out for a national ban against abortion saying that for those who give significance to the sanctity of life, there should be a resolve to defend the unborn and support women in crisis pregnancy centers, finishing off with, "Having been given this second chance for Life, we must not rest and must not relent until the sanctity of life is restored to the center of American law in every state in the land."

