The world has never been this complicated, divided, and chaotic - Russian and Ukraine war, twisted truths about abortion, gender identity and transitioning, and same-sex marriage, fake news, social pressure, and social media, mental health, depression and suicide, human trafficking and sex slavery, high cost living crisis, drug addiction, and the list goes on.

Amidst all these, one question is being asked - where is God in this cultural moment?

According to John Stonestreet, President of the Colson Center for Christian Worldview, and radio host of BreakPoint, in an article he wrote for Christian Headlines, there are moments in history when the cultural ground is being shaken and is shifting like the end of the Roman Empire or the Enlightenment. In these moments, cultural norms that encourage social connection and oneness and define the good and right kind of life are challenged.

It is then at these significant and "historical hinge points" that Christians must reflect and "re-catechize" themselves. Instead of getting angry, losing hope, doubting, and giving up, believers must run to the Word, hold on to it and once again rediscover and recommit to what they have learned as truth, right and good.

As Stonestreet put it, "We must reground who we are and how we live in the unchanging, overarching story of redemption outlined in Scripture."

Tim Tebow, a professional football player, outspoken Christian, and author, said at the "Preparing for a Post-Roe World" event, "Anyone who has been rescued is now on the rescue team."

Where is God in this cultural moment? God is in every believer.

In other words, "God is in you."

Jesus Is Found In Every Believer

Yes, it wasn't one's choice to be living in this cultural moment of heartbreak and division. It wasn't one's choice to be a part of the chaos and fight in the battles of today.

This is the truth - one's time and place in history are chosen by God.

"Our moment in history is not an accidental context in which we try to follow Jesus. It's actually part of the calling to follow Jesus. He invites us into His life and to join in the advance of His kingdom and His story right now," proclaimed Stonestreet.

Libby Swenson, staff of Love Justice, an organization that stands in the gap of human trafficking injustice, powerfully said in an article written by her husband former NFL player Bob Swenson, " "If people have the power to sweep away justice, then that means I have the power to give justice to people-and that's how God shows up, through people. We are the hands and feet of Jesus, and that's how He works."

Swenson's statement reflects what the Bible said in 2 Corinthians 5:16, 19-20:

"In other words, it was through the Anointed One that God was shepherding the world, not even keeping records of their transgressions, and he has entrusted to us the ministry of opening the door of reconciliation to God. We are ambassadors of the Anointed One who carry the message of Christ to the world, as though God were tenderly pleading with them directly through our lips. So we tenderly plead with you on Christ's behalf, "Turn back to God and be reconciled to him."

Every believer is "a vessel for honorable use, set apart as holy, useful to the master of the house, ready for every good work," as 2 Timothy 2:21 proclaimed.

And, like every soldier chosen to go to war, God has provided the strength, the wisdom and the armor to every believer who goes to the battlegrounds today.

God instructed His warriors specifically in Ephesians 6:10-18:

"Finally, be strong in the Lord and in his mighty power. Put on the full armor of God, so that you can take your stand against the devil's schemes. Therefore put on the full armor of God, so that when the day of evil comes, you may be able to stand your ground, and after you have done everything, to stand. Stand firm then, with the belt of truth buckled around your waist, with the breastplate of righteousness in place, and with your feet fitted with the readiness that comes from the gospel of peace. In addition to all this, take up the shield of faith, with which you can extinguish all the flaming arrows of the evil one. Take the helmet of salvation and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God. And pray in the Spirit on all occasions with all kinds of prayers and requests. With this in mind, be alert and always keep on praying for all the Lord's people."

'Born For Such A Time As This'

The story of Esther, though written 2,000 years ago, echoes the cultural moment of today and is an all-powerful reminder of God's destiny and purpose for Christians.

Esther was an orphan cared for by her uncle Mordecai, both were of Jewish origin. This Jewish maiden was taken into the royal court of King Xerxes, from whom she found favor and eventually chosen to be the new queen of Persia.

During her reign, Haman the Agagite was enraged by her uncle Mordecai for refusing to pay homage by kneeling to him. This caused Haman to create a directive to destroy and kill all of the Jews with the king's permission.

Mordecai then, after mourning in sackcloth and ashes, asked Esther to go to the king and beg for their lives. Esther was hesitant and fearful to do as her uncle has said knowing that it was against the law to approach the king uninvited, and this can lead to a painful death.

Mordecai responded to Esther's reaction by saying, "Do not think that because you are in the king's house you alone of all the Jews will escape. For if you remain silent at this time, relief and deliverance for the Jews will arise from another place, but you and your father's family will perish. And who knows but that you have come to your royal position for such a time as this?" (Esther 4:13-14).

This became Esther's strength to face the king and tell him about Haman's plan of genocide and revealed that since she is a Jew, she and her family will be put to death as well. The king grew angry at Haman, withdrew his approval of the issued edict, and instead, put the latter to death.

Got Question stated, "The Bible makes it clear that Esther was placed in her influential position "for such a time as this"-God's purpose was accomplished through Esther in the perilous time in which she lived. It was just such a time-a time of crisis, a time of existential threat-that the Jews needed her. It was no accident that Esther became queen of Persia; she was there for a reason."

Every Christian is an Esther. One may not be placed in a position of power but God has placed in this person the power to fulfill His purpose of salvation and reconciliation and to show His love and mercy. Christians are needed to make a difference in this complicated, divided, chaotic world today.

"For such a time as this, God has at the ready brave, committed, obedient individuals who will step out in faith and accomplish His work. We cannot stand idly by while injustice occurs. We must pay attention to what's happening around us and seek God's direction in how He wants to use us," Got Question concluded.

"For such a time as this," may every believer be as passionate and driven as Paul in serving God and others, "If I acted crazy, I did it for God; if I acted overly serious, I did it for you. Christ's love has moved me to such extremes. His love has the first and last word in everything we do." (2 Corinthians 5:14)

"For such a time as this," where is God? God is in the heart of every Christian enabling him/her to love the way He loves.

