The leaders of a Canadian megachurch in Ontario province announced on Saturday that their subsequent investigations discovered "substantiated" the claims of sexual abuse by two of the church's former pastors.

According to a report by the CHVN Radio website, the independent fact-finding body tasked to look into the veracity of the sexual misconduct accusations against pastors Bruxy Cavey and Tim Day concluded guilt of the two preachers.

The two were former Meeting House Church preachers, according to the report.

'Sex Abuse Claims Are Substantiated' - Church Board

The same report revealed that the church board made the revelation on Aug. 13 via video.

"In this second investigation, two sets of claims of sexual abuse by a church leader (as defined above) have been substantiated," CHVN Radio quoted Bruce Miller, co-chair of the church board, saying.

Miller explained that they initially learned of Cavey's inappropriate behavior while he was still a pastor in November last year.

The first allegation of sexual misconduct against the former Meeting House Church pastor rocked the church and the community. It issued its findings in March earlier this year.

The church's findings revealed that Cavey essentially abused his power when he maintained his illicit sexual relationship with the congregant, who was a minor-age girl.

The church bared that they were looking into the possibility of other victims lurking in the shadows.

They initially urged potential victims to come to them so they could investigate the matter.

At least two victims made separate sexual abuse claims against Cavey following the church's March 2022 announcement.

The news report revealed that Tim Day, another former preacher of Meeting House Church, also committed sexual misconduct against another parishioner.

Church Issues Apology to Sexual Abuse Victims

Leaders of Meeting House Church did not waste time extending their apologies to the two former pastors' victims.

Speaking on behalf of the church's board, Miller said that they know the victims "suffered great harm."

He added that they feel grief over the pain the two former church preachers have brought the victims.

The church board co-chair likewise expressed gratitude to the victims who have come forward to shed light on the issue.

Miller explained that they are thankful for the bravery shown by the victims who have exposed themselves to possible risk and humiliation.

He added that they deeply feel sorry for what the pastors committed, despite the huge trust the church board and the victims placed on them.

Developments in the Case

Following the surfacing of Cavey's alleged victims, the Hamilton Police arrested Cavey on May 31 this year.

A separate CHVN Radio report revealed that police have arrested and charged the former Meeting House Church pastor with sexual assault.

The same news article said that Cavey appeared in court on June 27.

Aside from the arrest, a US Mennonite Brethren seminary also dropped Cavey as a lecturer because of the sexual misconduct accusations against him.

The disgraced pastor first went on leave from church duties before resigning his post, the news outlet bared in separate news reports.

