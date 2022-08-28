Jesus is one of the most influential people to ever live. Not only was he the son of God, but he also shared his wisdom with his followers. And if you're a Christian, then Jesus' words are even more important to you because they were given to us by God Himself. These teachings from Jesus can help you improve your relationships, finances, and even health-and they're all found in the Bible!

1. If someone asks you to go with them one mile, go with them two miles.

The way I interpret this is if someone needs help, give them more than they're asking for. Be generous and don't be afraid to go the extra mile for your family and friends. In other words, when someone needs something from you - whether it's time or money -don't turn down their request because of your selfishness. When we do things for others (no matter how small), we feel fulfilled by helping people out and making their life better in some way - and that's a good feeling!

2. Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you.

It's a powerful lesson, and one that the world is not exactly following these days. But it's an important one to remember if we want to be more like Christ.

If you're holding a grudge against someone who has wronged you, consider this passage from Paul in Ephesians: "Be kind; forgive each other." If someone mistreated or hurt you, don't repay evil with evil - it doesn't take away anything from them and will only poison your heart. Instead, show them, love, by refusing to let their actions affect your behavior towards them (or even towards others). When someone hurts us or does something that goes against our values or beliefs- whether they're family members or strangers on social media - we need to pray for that person because they are broken in some way. If we truly want God's blessing in our lives then we must learn how He wants us to live so that His Kingdom can come here on earth as well as Heaven above

3. Anyone who welcomes a little child like this on my behalf is welcoming me.

When Jesus was a little child, he was welcomed by others who were not his parents. Jesus was a little child when Mary and Joseph brought him to the Temple in Jerusalem. The Temple was crowded with people from all over the world who had come to worship God and pray at his house of prayer.

Jesus' parents must have been surprised when they saw that their son had been taken by strangers (Luke 2:43-48). These strangers were amazed by what a beautiful child Jesus was! They probably thought that he would grow up to be an important leader in Israel one day because God's blessing could be seen in him already.

4. Give and you will be given unto - Luke 6:38

Give to others and you will be given unto. You may not be able to see it, but there is a divine order that operates in the world of giving. When you give to others, other people will be grateful and generous toward you as well.

Give to others and they will give back when they can. If someone lends you a hand or gives you something at no cost, don't forget to repay them when the time comes! It doesn't have to be money; maybe just help them out with something other than what was given first so that everyone feels like they're part of making each other's lives better.

Give back more than what was initially returned from somebody else who gave freely without expecting anything back themselves (Luke 6:38). If someone does something nice for us without asking anything in return - a favor or service - we should try our best in return by doing even more kindnesses for them than what was done before (Matthew 5:38-42). This is because this way we can show God's love through all His children worldwide without having any expectation of repayment whatsoever!"

5. Do not think of yourself more highly than you ought but rather think of yourself with sober judgment.

As a follower of Jesus, you are called to be humble and not think of yourself more highly than you ought. When we think in this way, we will find it easier to serve others and put their interests ahead of our own. We can also better understand the needs of people around us, and work harder to meet those needs.

6. Be a faithful steward of the resources God has given you - Matthew 25:14-30

The parable of the talents is about being faithful to God. You are given gifts and abilities that you should use to glorify God in all aspects of your life. Stewarding means managing or administering the resources at your disposal, so that they can be used for the purposes that God has given them.

Practically speaking, this means using your time wisely: sleeping enough, working hard at a job you enjoy, spending time with family and friends who love you and care about what's important to you - and getting involved in church activities where there are opportunities to serve others!

This is also a reminder not only of what we have but also of how we use it: Are our actions honoring? Are they edifying? Is there anything within our control that would make someone else's life better if we did it?

The Bible is full of useful teachings for life

The Bible is filled with useful teachings for life. Many of us don't think of the Bible as a guide to life, but it is! It's full of wisdom and comfort. The Bible also provides a source of strength that can help you get through difficult situations.

As you can see, Jesus' teachings are full of wisdom for living a good life. They can help us in all areas of our lives and make us more loving people who care about others. The Bible is full of useful teachings for life

