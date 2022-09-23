On Tuesday, a crowd of South Australian residents trooped to St. Peter's Cathedral in Adelaide to pay their respects and offer tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Geoffrey Smith, the Anglican Archbishop of Adelaide, summed up the sentiment that Southern Aussies feel about the Queen's passing:

"Queen Elizabeth may have lived a long way away but she was always there," Smith told those present at the tribute.

Shared Sentiment

According to a report by InDaily, several attendees expressed similar sentiments as the archbishop. The article said three Royal Caledonian drums and pipes members came to the cathedral to honor the Queen, whom they had the chance to perform for at Windsor Castle.

Bob Moffatt, a snare drummer, explained that Queen Elizabeth II 'set an unbelievable standard of service to the people.' Moffatt said he considers himself fortunate to have eaten scones and drank red wine with the Queen and other band members during the Windsor Castle performance.

Meanwhile, bass drummer Robert Howie recalled that many of the band's current members played in 2016 during the Queen's 90th birthday celebrations. He said their band and the SA police bands were the only two Australian band performers invited to the occasion.

Tanunda resident Penelope Schultz told the news outlet that she did not let the rain prevent her from offering her tribute to the late monarch.

"The rain doesn't worry me. I think they are the tears I am crying. I've got my pearls on, I hardly ever wear them but I've actually been wearing them to bed," InDaily quoted her saying.

It that Schultz went to the Government House and placed a white camellia there before she proceeded to St. Peter's Cathedral and placed a pink camellia. The Tanunda resident said she 'has always loved the Queen,' as her parents did.

Schultz explained that her parents witnessed the Kaiser Stuhl opening in 1977. She said her parents were presented to the Queen during the event held at Barossa.

Meanwhile, Lorraine Brougham, who recently underwent spinal surgery, said her love for the Queen allowed her to muster up the strength to pay her respects to the Queen.

She explained she would have wanted to fly to England to send off the monarch, but her physical state prevented her from doing so. Nonetheless, she lined up outside St. Peter's Cathedral to attend the state tribute.

"Nothing was going to stop me from coming tonight," she told InDaily.

Also Read: Detroit Pastor, Gospel Singer Marvin Winans Says Late Queen Elizabeth II Has Been a 'Constant Inspiration'

Prime Minister Malinauskas, Governor Adamson In Attendance

Governor Frances Adamson graced Tuesday night's tribute at the cathedral. He reportedly delivered a reading during the event. Premier Peter Malinauskas was also in attendance, according to the report.

Aside from the two key political figures, religious leaders from different denominations also participated in the tribute.

The report disclosed that leaders from the Lutheran, Catholic, Baptist, and Greek Orthodox churches said prayers for the late British monarch.

Moogy Sumner, the Ngarrindjeri Kaurna Elder Uncle Major, also joined the tribute.

Related Article: Churches Commemorate Late Queen Elizabeth II, Archbishop of Canterbury Reveals She Had "No Fear of Death"