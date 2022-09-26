Jodi Benson of The Little Mermaid (1989) fame talked about her career and how her faith in God has affected it positively.

Jodi Benson's Rise After The Little Mermaid.

In an interview with CBN's Faithwire, the actress reminisced about her acting and singing career. Benson talked about the popularity of the Disney classic movie that is soon to have its live-action adaptation starring Halle Bailey.

In the interview, she said that during the time of the animated movie, Disney's animation arms had issues that it aimed to ease with the movie's release.

The interviewer, Billy Hallowell, said that the movie's popularity changed the life of Jodi Benson, to which the actress agreed.

After "The Little Mermaid," the star would go on to voice for projects such as "Toy Story" and "Sofia the First," to name a few.

God's Work in Jodi Benson's Career

The artist also called her career an "incredible faith walk," crediting God for all the work that lined up for her. This goes in line with the lesson that Benson got from her career.

She said, "He's not only God of my life, but He's director, He's casting director, He's Producer, He's everything."

She added that the mindset helped her to have confidence, saying that "I just need to walk in the room. I just need to do my best and throw it out there and let it go."

Who Is Jodi Benson

According to IMDb, Jodi benson, born Jodi Marie Marzorati is a critically acclaimed actress who is mostly known for her work as Ariel in "The Little Mermaid.0

Over the years, the Rockford, Illinois native has been featured in movies such as "101:Dalmatians 2: Patch's London Adventure," "Joseph: King of Dreams," and "Enchanted."

Apart from her voice work, she has also performed as a concert soloist with orchestras such as the Dallas Philharmonic, Tokyo Philharmonic, and The National Symphony, to name a few.

She is also an experienced musical actress, with her Broadway credits including Smile and Welcome to the Club.

The artist is a graduate of the Boylan Central Catholic High School and Milikin University.

In the feature of IMDb, Benson said that "I think God calls and encourages us to dream big, but sometimes we put God in a box in a very small way, when God wants us to look outside the box

Because of her upbringing, she said that she starts her day with Bible reading and prayer.

She also gives credit to God, saying that she cannot do anything that she has done without Him. She also thanks her husband for bringing her closer to Jesus Christ when she was 18.

The Little Mermaid Film

According to Seventeen, the live-action version of "The Little Mermaid" is set for May 26, 2023. Originally, the movie was planned for a 2021 release but production had to be put on hold due to the pandemic.

The movie is set to feature Halle Bailey as the titular little mermaid, Ariel.

Apart from Bailey, the show also has Jacob Tremblay, Daveed Diggs, Melissa McCarthy, and Javier Bardem.