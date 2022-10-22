The faith adviser to Former US President Barack Obama is launching his own Christian political organization. According to Yahoo News, Michael Wear's organization is called the Center for Christianity & Public Life (CCPL) and is dedicated to calling on leaders to put an emphasis on personal character and service for people in need.

The organization is set to launch with a budget o $1 million with the projection of it growing to $6 million in the next three years.

In an interview with the news provider, Wear commented on the mindset that Christian politics is putting too much of a focus on alignment instead of the character of their leaders. He added that this model has failed the country.

Center for Christianity & Public Life (CCPL) Program Plans

The faith adviser said that he wants the organization to be active when it comes to political debates over issues. There's also the plan of CCPL to create a fellowship program for civic sector leaders to better integrate their Christian faith into their work and personal lives.

As for alignment and inclusion, Wear said that the organization will work with both the Republicans and the Democrats. In the article, he also said that the group will focus on the common good and reject tribalism.

He added that for this program, the organization wants to have CEOs, postgrads, and the like. It will have a focus on "spiritual formation," adding that "Faithfulness is either for all of life."

He also said that the CCPL wants the people in the fellowship to be diverse in terms of generation, race, and ethnicity.

Wear also talked about the problems with faith and politics today. He said that Jesus and his teachings are now only used when it's convenient for the narrative of politicians. He added that it has caused Christians to be disintegrated.

Michael Wear

According to his own page, Michael Wear is an expert, speaker, and strategist "t the intersection of faith, politics, and American public life."

He worked with President Obama during the 2012 re-election campaign. Further, he was one of the youngest White House staffers. Through his leadership, he led the White House's engagements when it comes to religious and values issues. This includes adoption and anti-human trafficking efforts.

In the 2020 campaign, he worked as the senior advisor to Not Our Faith PAC, a bipartisan organization that aimed to stop the re-election of Former President Donald Trump. He also worked as the Chief Strategist of the AND Campaign. Further, he is the founder of Public Square Strategies LLC., a firm that gives assistance to religious and political organizations and businesses.

Apart from that, he is also an established author who wrote the book, "Reclaiming Hope: Lessons Learned in the Obama White House About the Future of Faith in America." He has also written for The Atlantic, Christianity Today, and USA Today, to name a few.

Because of his work, the leader has been commended by people such as former US Senator Mary Landrieu, E. J. Dionne, and Pete Wehner.

