As the issue of Ukrainian refugees due to the Russian attacks continues, church youth from Arizona do their part in raising funds. Sarah Connell and Sabrina Stewart organized a yard sale at the Central Christian Church in Mesa, Arizona.

According to the article by Church News, Stewart is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Mesa Mountain View Stake while Connell is a member of the Central Christian Church. The church youth were directed to use JustServe.org by President Sean Glenn of Mountain Stake which helped in the organization of the event.

Yard Sale for Ukraine

In the article, President Glen commended the actions of the two young ladies as he said that beyond helping the Ukrainians, it also brought the community together.

He added that the sale came together in just a week's time as it was quickly packed with donations from the two churches and the community.

Reportedly, the fundraiser that happened in March this year raised $6,552. The proceeds went to Samaritan's Purse, an organization providing aid to Ukrainian refugees.

Additionally, the successful event would inspire other events in the area through JustServe.

Sabrina Stewart is reported to soon be leaving to work for the Chile Santiago West Mission. Stewart said that she believes that the skills that she learned while organizing the event would be useful for her mission work.

She also said, "I think sometimes we can feel really small in the world, but by serving others, we can influence lives and change the world for the better."

Read Also: Southwest Baptist Church in Fort Myers Give Refuge to Fort Myers Residents during Hurricane Ian

JustServe

On its page, it says that JustServe is a website that brings together volunteers and organizations. It added that it provides opportunities for people to help others in need and to enhance communities in the process.

The organization also points out that it is not discriminatory and allows people regardless of race, religion, gender, ethnicity, or sexual orientation to partake in volunteer work. However, the volunteers are to abide by the organization's community service guidelines.

It is led by the JustServe Advisory Council which consists of leaders of charitable organizations. This includes leaders from the Catholic Relief Services, Latter-day Saint Charities, American Red Cross, and Salvation Army, to name a few.

Those interested in taking part in the volunteer work can sign up in the page to look for projects in their area.

Humanitarian Assistance Needs of Ukrainian Refugees

UNICEF reported that in September 2022, there were about 7.5 million refugees coming out of Ukraine. It added that the rate of displacement has not been seen since World War II.

The humanitarian organization said that the families are in need of essential services. It also pointed out the effects of displacement when it comes to children, saying that they are at risk when it comes to trafficking and exploitation.

As for the American Red Cross, it said on its page that it has already provided $53 million in relief efforts. It added that the organization also provided 26 international crisis responders to work with the local teams in the area.

Related Article: US-Based Ukrainian Cooking Bloggers Share 'Heartbreaking' Updates From Relatives In Ukraine