In our pursuit of a closer relationship with God, we often struggle with finding the right words to express our feelings. We know that God loves us and wants us to have faith in Him, but it can be difficult for us to explain exactly what that means. Fortunately, there are many verses in the Bible about faith and how we can develop it. In this article we list the Bible verses about faith:

(1 Peter 1:8-9) Though you have not seen him, you love him; and even though you do not see him now, you believe in him and are filled with an inexpressible and glorious joy, markfor you are receiving the end result of your faith, the salvation of your souls. (Mark 9:23) "'If you can'?" said Jesus. "Everything is possible for one who believes." (John 11:25-26) Jesus said to her, "I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in me will never die. Do you believe this?" (Romans 14:1) Accept the one whose faith is weak, without quarreling over disputable matters. (Hebrews 11:1) Now faith is confidence in what we hope for and assurance about what we do not see. (Ephesians 3:16-17) I pray that out of his glorious riches he may strengthen you with power through his Spirit in your inner being, so that Christ may dwell in your hearts through faith. And I pray that you, being rooted and established in love. (2 Corinthians 5:7) For we live by faith, not by sight. (Matthew 17:20) He replied, "Because you have so little faith. Truly I tell you, if you have faith as small as a mustard seed, you can say to this mountain, 'Move from here to there,' and it will move. Nothing will be impossible for you." (John 6:29) Jesus answered, "The work of God is this: to believe in the one he has sent." (John 7:38) Whoever believes in me, as Scripture has said, rivers of living water will flow from within them. (Romans 10:11) As Scripture says, "Anyone who believes in him will never be put to shame." (John 20:29) Then Jesus told him, "Because you have seen me, you have believed; blessed are those who have not seen and yet have believed." (Luke 8:50) Hearing this, Jesus said to Jairus, "Don't be afraid; just believe, and she will be healed." (Romans 5:1) Therefore, since we have been justified through faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ. (Mark 11:24) I tell you, you can pray for anything, and if you believe that you've received it, it will be yours.

Also Read: Bible Verses on Peace: 12 Important Scriptures That Explain Why There Is No Peace Apart from Jesus Christ

How Can We Build Faith?

There are several ways that we can build our faith. First and foremost, the Bible is a great source of faith. If you haven't read through the entire Bible, then start today! Start out by reading a chapter a day or reading one book in the Bible each week.

Second, pray to God often and listen for his voice in your life. Thirdly, meditation on God's word is another way to grow in your faith (Joshua 1:8). Fourthly, share your faith with others by telling them about Jesus and what he did for us on the cross (John 3:16).

Watch for God's Activity

God is the Author of all things. He is active in our lives, whether or not we can see it at that moment.

In your situation, God may be preparing you to face a challenge or move into a new phase of life. Or maybe your heart is being filled with a desire to bless others-even when it's hard for you to do so.

God has plans for your life! But how do we know when those plans are coming? And what does it mean for us to trust in them?

Memorize scripture

Learning a new skill can be difficult, especially when it's something that requires consistent practice. But memorizing verses from your favorite Bible story is easier than you might think! The key is to pick a verse that resonates with you and then work on reciting it daily until you start to remember it by heart. This will help your faith grow stronger through the years as well as provide inspiration when life gets hard.

We hope these Bible verses about faith will encourage you when life is hard and help build your confidence in God. If you are looking for more ways to grow your faith, check out our article on how to build your faith today!

Related Article: Bible Verses on Thanksgiving: Why Is It Important to Thank God? 18 Ways That Christians Can Thank, Honor and Praise God, As Taught By Scripture