The recent decision of Israeli authorities to limit and sometimes outrightly reject the permit applications of Christians to visit Bethlehem has given rise to tension in the already volatile Gaza Strip region.

Christians Forbidden From Entering Bethlehem

Bethlehem in modern-day Israel has always been a sacred site for Christians since biblical times. It is where traditions say Joseph and Mary traveled to give birth to Jesus, who was foretold as the Messiah.

According to Arab News, the Palestinian Civilian Affairs Authority has disclosed that Israeli officials have turned down over 260 applications from those wanting to cross the border at Erez.

A source who requested anonymity told the news outlet that the Palestinian Civilian Affairs Authority only successfully processed 640 out of the more than 900 permit applications for the border crossing.

The Latin Monastery Church in Gaza revealed that some 1,100 Christians live in the Strip, many of whom were denied the opportunity to celebrate Christmas with loved ones in Bethlehem and pray at the Nativity church.

The Palestinian entity said Israelis only allow a handful of Christians living in the Gaza Strip to say prayers inside the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem.

Tensions Over Permit Application Denials

A church official at the Greek Orthodox Church in Gaza expressed dismay over denying border crossing permits for Christian believers.

The church's public relations director, Kamel Ayad, told Arab News they "feel sorry" that Christians hoping to cross the border to spend Christmas with their families were denied the chance.

"It is our right as Christians to witness Christmas celebrations in the birthplace of Christ in Bethlehem as it is available to all Christians of the world to travel to," Arab News quoted Ayad saying.

He explained that the Palestinian Civilian Affairs Authority traditionally submits a list of Christians wishing to visit Bethlehem to Israeli authorities for approval.

Ayad said Israeli officials typically grant permit applications randomly, which means that not everyone in a Christian family would have the chance to reunite with relatives in Israel.

A Christian living in Gaza named Sanaa told the news outlet that she was permitted to cross the border, but Israeli authorities denied the applications of her husband and their three children.

An unnamed Israeli official told Arab News that they denied the applications of roughly 200 individuals when they failed to get security clearances.

The news outlet bared that Israeli authorities have imposed stringent blockade measures on Gaza Strip following the Hamas takeover of the area in 2007.

The Secretary General of the YMCA in Gaza accused the Israelis of committing "all forms of repression and violations against the Palestinians, regardless of their religion or gender."

"Just as Israeli bombs and missiles do not differentiate between the Palestinian and the Palestinian, the blockade and its repressive measures do not differentiate between a Muslim and a Christian. We are all trapped in Gaza and we share pain and suffering," Gaza YMCA Secretary-Genral Hani Farrah told Arab News.

