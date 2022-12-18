A former pastor in Durham, North Carolina, is facing a fresh set of criminal sex abuse cases after his arrest in early December on similar charges. Records show that his recent charges were filed in Wake County, while his initial charges were filed in Durham County.

Pastor's Recent Sex Abuse Cases

CBS17 said they managed to secure copies of court documents concerning Dixon's arrest in Raleigh. The documents also showed details of the former pastor's recent sex abuse charges. Records show Dixon faces more than 12 child sex abuse cases in Wake County.

According to the copy of his arrest warrant, the ex-pastor was accused of committing indecent acts against his former student at Curham's Community School of Digital and Visual Arts. The student was allegedly a female under 15; the incident occurred in September of this year.

A website said the student was only 13 and Dixon's former student at the school where he was a substitute teacher. The public charter school said through an official that they had terminated Dixon.

In Durham County, the former pastor faces one count of indecent liberties of a child and three counts of a statutory sexual offense. Meanwhile, Wake County officials have charged Dixon with over a dozen felony charges for alleged sexual acts involving a student, indecent sexual liberties with a child, and statutory sexual offense with a child.

A bailiff officer informed the news outlet that Dixon was supposedly due for an appearance in Wake County on Wednesday. However, the bailiff said the former pastor was not docketed as he was still inside the Durham County Detention Center.

Also Read: US Sanctions Filipino Pastor Apollo Quiboloy Over Alleged Sex Trafficking of Minors

Initial Arrest

A previous CBS17 article said Raleigh police arrested on Thursday after being charged with more statutory sex with a 15-year-old or younger child and indecent liberties involving a child, police records show.

Based on the report, Raleigh police captured 37-year-old David Keandre Dixon at his residence. The Bureau of Identification of the Raleigh/Wake City-County disclosed the information about the ex-pastor's criminal charges.

Dixon, the former pastor at the Kingdom City Life Empowerment Church located in Durham, is now inside the detention facilities of the Durham County Detention Center on Friday.

The news outlet said the disgraced former pastor's bail was initially set at $10 million before being lowered to $1 million. His first court appearance, meanwhile, was on Monday. Dec. 5, at Durham County.

Reactions to Dixon's Arrest

There, Dixon's mother, Sharon, pleaded with the judge handling her son's case. Sharon said her son was a "good role model for a lot of people."

"He's grown up in the church all his life and helped so many people. He's a giver. He loves friends, family...and does everything he can," Sharon said in defense of her son.

Meanwhile, Victory Christian International Fellowship of Churches, which is related to Dixon's former church, Kingdom City Life Empowerment, explained in a statement:

"On December 1, 2022, Victory Christian International Fellowship of Churches Inc., along with the Apostolic Council were made aware of allegations and pending legal actions that are in progress concerning Bishop David Ke'Andre Dixon. Due to this ongoing legal matter and in accordance with our constitution and bylaws he has been removed from all official capacities. We will continue to keep all parties involved in prayer. Currently, we have no further statements or comments."

Related Article: Baylor U Prof Says Male SBC Pastors Accused of Sex Abuse Should Not Be Restored to Ministry