There has been a spate of violence in a region of Nigeria where a significant number of the population is Christian, resulting in numerous fatalities. These attacks have prompted calls for increased security measures to be implemented during the Christmas holiday period.

Armed men from the Fulani ethnic group recently launched a series of attacks on three locations in southern Kaduna state, Nigeria, resulting in the deaths of more than 40 people and the abduction of an unknown number of individuals.

Christian Community in Nigeria Under Threat as Holiday Season Approaches

Several attacks on Christian communities in Nigeria have occurred recently, resulting in deaths and injuries. A report from Christian Today says that in the early morning of December 16, there was an attack on the Ungwan Bawa village in Kachia Local Government Area (LGA) in Nigeria. The family of the leader of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), including his wife and children, were abducted along with others from their village. Rev. Yusuf Gan, the leader in question, was subjected to a severe beating while his family watched. After the attack, both he and his family were taken away.

There have been reports of attacks on the Kamuru community in the Ikulu Ward of the Zangon Kataf Local Government Area in Nigeria. The attacks took place over two nights, on December 12 and 13. Four men were killed in the attacks, and several others were injured or abducted. The men killed have been identified as William Stephen, Francis Ishaku, Neyu Micah, and Yohanna Augustine. It has also been reported that a recently married woman, Mrs. Uloma Eze Nnemeka, was among those who were abducted.

On December 18, 36 people were killed and many more injured in attacks on the Malagum 1 and Sokwong communities. The Sokwong community was reportedly burned down, and both communities had homes and properties destroyed. Five days prior, another attack on Malagum 1 resulted in three deaths.

The Solidarity and Call for Help

The Speaker of Kaura Local Government Area (LGA) in Nigeria has expressed concern about the ongoing violence in the region, calling it "consistent and multi-dimensional." He has urged the federal government and security agencies to take action to address the violence and protect the Christian communities celebrating Christmas in the coming days.

Mervyn Thomas, the Founder and President of Christian Solidarity Worldwide (CSW), has also expressed solidarity and concern for the loved ones who have been abducted and called for the authorities. According to Christian Solidarity Worldwide, Thomas stated that there are concerns that there may be an ongoing campaign to disrupt the Christmas holiday season in a predominantly Christian region due to the recent increase in attacks in the lead-up to the holiday. He added, "We urge the authorities to act now to ensure that security measures are in place for communities celebrating Christmas in their homes and churches and that communities that have already been targeted do not suffer repeated terrorist raids."

