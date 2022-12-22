A woman filed a lawsuit alleging that a former minister at the Lutheran Church of Hope in West Des Moines, who was also her spiritual counselor, suggested they get naked in bed as part of her counseling, causing her emotional distress and emotional distress leading her to seek compensation for negligence.

According to The Christian Post, the anonymous woman filed a case against Asa Crow for his inappropriate behavior that caused her emotional distress. The woman, whose identity has not been publicly disclosed due to her claims of sexual misconduct, stated in the lawsuit that Crow's actions were "beyond all possible bounds of decency." The case was filed in Polk County District Court earlier this month. The specific details of the allegations have not been made public.

Minister and Counselor Facing Legal Action Over Alleged Naked Therapy Suggestion

The former minister at the Lutheran Church of Hope in West Des Moines made inappropriate and suggestive comments to a woman during counseling sessions. The woman claims that during several meetings for "spiritual direction," Crow made increasingly suggestive remarks about sexual health and eventually suggested that their counseling sessions "may include sexual acts." The woman alleges that Crow proposed that they undress and sit on each other's lap in a bed.

The Lutheran Church of Hope, where Crow worked at a satellite location, stated that they had no involvement in the counseling arrangement between the woman and Crow.

Chris Gunnare, the operations minister for the Lutheran Church of Hope, has released a statement regarding this matter. Gunnare stated that the church views this as a "sensitive and serious matter" and emphasized the importance of safety and the lack of a place for harassment in professional counseling settings. He also clarified that the woman who filed the lawsuit was not a member of the Lutheran Church of Hope and that she was referred to Crow as a spiritual counselor by her pastor.

Also Read: John MacArthur Covered Up Pastor's Sexual Abuse, Witness Claims

Church Named As a Defendant in the Lawsuit

The Lutheran Church of Hope, an Evangelical Lutheran Church in America congregation, is also accused in the case along with Immersion Direction and Crow, regardless of the statements made by Chris Gunnare. The woman who filed the lawsuit claims that Crow identified himself as a "qualified minister at Lutheran Church of Hope" during their first session, but subsequent counseling sessions did not occur at the church. Gunnare also said that the counseling agency where Crow worked is not connected to or supported by the church.

The woman also accuses the Lutheran Church of Hope of negligence in hiring Crow due to previous sexual abuse allegations against him in Texas and Colorado. She alleges that the church did not contact references during Crow's application for them to be guided about his history as a pastor, counselor, or teacher in other states.

"Our church properly and fully screens all potential staff before hiring them, including a full background check, which the defendant passed," Gunnare stated in his statement to the Des Moines Register. He added that Crow only worked part-time at one of the church's satellite campuses before resigning and before the allegations made by the plaintiff were brought to the church's attention.

Related Article: How to Spot, Prevent, and Handle Sex Abuse in Religious Institutions, Public Places, and Homes