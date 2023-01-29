Accidents can be devastating and leave a lasting impact on those affected. Although they are unfortunate, they are sometimes inevitable, reminding us to cherish and appreciate the time we have.

The tragic incident on Sunday has left the community in shock and mourning. Five young students, full of hope and excitement, lost their lives in a devastating head-on collision on their way home from a visit to a Bible College in Wyoming. The accident also left others critically injured. This is a stark reminder of the fragility of life and a tragic loss for the families and loved ones of the victims.

Sylvan Hills Grieves the Loss of Five Young Lives in Tragic Car Accident

The news of the tragic accident on Sunday has left the Sylvan Hills community in grief and mourning. According to GODTV, The loss of five young lives, two current students and three former students of the Pulaski County Special School District, has left a deep wound in the hearts of the families, friends, and loved ones of the victims.

The victims were Salomon Correa, Magdalene Franco, Andrea Prime, Suzy Prime, and Ava Luplow. They were returning home from a trip to Jackson Hole Bible College in Wyoming; a visit that was supposed to be an exciting and enlightening experience turned into a nightmare. This tragic loss serves as a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment with our loved ones.

The community of Faith Bible Fellowship and the entire Sylvan Hills area is in shock and mourning following the tragic loss of five young lives in a car accident on Sunday. According to KATV, The victims, who were all Pulaski County Special School District students, had attended the church and were known to many in the community.

On Monday, more than 100 people came together at the church for a candlelight vigil to remember the victims, described by an alum of Sylvan Hills High School, Quint Scruggs, as always joyful and a delight to be around. The Mayor of Sherwood, Mary Jo Heyetownsell, has expressed the city's condolences and support for the families and friends of the victims and everyone impacted by this tragedy.

Humble Crumb Bakery Closes for Two Weeks to Grieve Tragic Loss of Two Employees in Car Accident

An article in Christian Post says that the community of Humble Crumb bakery is in deep mourning following the tragic loss of two of their employees, Susana and Ava, who were among the five students killed in a car accident on Sunday. The bakery owners, Ruth and Betsy Peters have announced that the bakery will be closed for two weeks to allow employees to grieve the girls' deaths.

In a Facebook post, the owners stated that the lives of the bakery team were forever changed by the loss of two of their own, two of their gems and that the bakery will feel this void forever. They also shared that they take comfort in a recent Bible verse that both Susana and Ava had posted on their Instagram accounts: "I consider that our present sufferings are not worth comparing with the glory that will be revealed in us."

The owners also said that they have one comfort and one hope, which is the comfort that comes only from God, and that Ava and Suzy loved Jesus and knew Jesus as their redeeming savior, and now they are with him in glory.

