North America's most prominent Catholic church, St. Charles Borromeo, got dubbed by its pastors as their small Vatican. The unique interior and exterior design catch the attention of the churchgoers, and they appreciate its architectural and internal structure.

As more and more churches are faced with declining attendance, the shutdown of churches, and a shortage of spiritual leaders, religious institutions are fading away in the US. The inability of parishes to engage the younger demographic, combined with a rapidly growing number of people who identify as non-religious, suggests that America's once steadfast belief in a higher power may be eroding.

The Spiritual Intersection: An Exploration of Religious Architecture in Visalia, California

On a busy street corner stands the massive 3,000-seat megachurch of Visalia First, characterized by its large tinted windows. Opposite it is the smaller octagonal pavilion of the United Methodist Church and a Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. Completing the spiritual intersection is the largest Catholic parish church in North America, lending an elegant touch to the religious atmosphere of the area.

From afar, the appearance of St Charles Borromeo Church can be mistaken for a large barn or a Mediterranean-inspired storage facility. The building boasts an octagonal dome and a cruciform hall, surrounded by stucco walls and a roof made of terracotta-colored tiles.

According to The Guardian, the church greets visitors with its broad facade, resembling a theatrical stage set with a faintly baroque design, complete with three arched doorways and a space for three bells (which are now speaker-backed and fixed in place). Like the concept of Robert Venturi and Denise Scott-Brown, this church serves as an easily recognizable religious symbol visible from the nearby highway.

The church's interior is majestic, from the ceiling to the walls. The Catholic church's liturgical design by Rolf Rohn features a 25-meter wide nave and central cupola painted by Mural Arts of San Francisco. The celestial scene with symbols of the four evangelists and an altar carved from pink Mexican Cantera stone is contrasted by a kitsch retablo painting of saints and angels with the option to sponsor each element for a fee. The church is a technicolor spectacle, combining Catholic tradition with a touch of Las Vegas glitz.

Church Architectural Designs Must Never Be Left Out

Church design although sometimes the leaders of a parish focus on building a church to serve in strict budget management, a good design gets left out. Many churchgoers often want to attend a church because of its ambiance and procedure, which is said to have a significant impact on the church attendees.

An article in Aspen Group says that Niermann's research, funded by Rackham Research Grant and Radcliffe/Ramsdell Fellowship, explores the correlation between church design and people's perception of the church, particularly among the unchurched. One of his key findings is debunking the myth of frugality in church design.

According to Niermann, a simple, austere, and inexpensive design is often perceived as self-interested, while a higher-quality aesthetic design is seen as community-focused and more appealing to the unchurched. This highlights the importance of considering the impact of design on people's perception of the church.

