Many showbiz celebrities have announced the role that faith plays in their lives. For some, religion provides comfort and guidance, helping them navigate the ups and downs of fame. For others, it is a source of inspiration, fueling their creativity and giving them the strength to pursue their passions.

Regardless of the specific beliefs, many celebrities see faith as an integral part of who they are and what they stand for. They often use their platform to share their experiences and encourage others to explore their spiritual journey.

Unwavering Faith of Disney Star Joshua Bassett

In his recent social media posts, Joshua Bassett, one of the actors in the popular Disney series "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," declared his unwavering faith in Jesus Christ. Emphasizing the historical evidence of Christ's death and resurrection, Bassett encouraged others to turn away from hate and embrace forgiveness through a relationship with Jesus. The actor's bold declaration is a testament to the power and comfort of faith for those who choose to trust it.

In an article in GQ, Joshua Bassett was raised by his parents, Taylor and Laura Bassett. He developed a passion for acting in musical theatre at a young age and launched his professional career at 16. In 2018, he secured the role of Ricky in Disney+'s hit series "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," set at the iconic high school from the original "High School Musical" movies.

Bassett's journey, however, has been marked by personal challenges, including childhood and adolescent sexual abuse and struggles with anxiety and depression. He experienced a significant health crisis that further exacerbated his mental health, leading to daily panic attacks. Despite these challenges, Bassett continues to use his platform to raise awareness about mental health and inspire others facing similar struggles.

In an article in Church Leaders, despite coming out as a member of the LGBTQ community, Basset's strong faith in God comes out more vital in overcoming obstacles despite the persecution of the members of the community he is in.

In his social media interactions, Joshua Bassett revealed that he received a sign from God after asking for one while writing the truth. The singer shared that he asked God to send him a signal when he was telling the truth, and after typing the statement "Jesus is the way," the light in his living room turned on. Bassett saw this as a second sign from God in addition to the previously mentioned experience of people touching his back after he prayed. These signs serve as a source of comfort and encouragement for Bassett, solidifying his faith in Jesus Christ.

Jesus Christ is the only way.

His death and resurrection are historically documented.

turn away form hate, seek forgiveness and come home to Him . — Joshua Bassett (@joshuatbassett) January 5, 2023

Also Read: Former Nickelodeon Star-turned-Youth Pastor Kel Mitchell Says He 'Wants God in Everything He Does'

Celebrities' Experiences With God

Other stars of hit TV shows have also shared their journey with God and how it forever changed their lives. In an article in Christianity Daily, Matthew Perry, famous for his role as Chandler Bing in the hit sitcom Friends, recounts his battles with addiction in his recent memoir, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing." Perry writes about a turning point in his journey when he felt hopeless and turned to God in prayer. At that moment, he experienced a powerful sense of peace and comfort as a light filled the room, bringing him to tears.

Despite spending a large sum of money on addiction treatment and losing some of his teeth due to drug use, Perry credits this moment of divine intervention with saving him from his addictions. He now views himself as seeking sobriety, truth, and a deeper connection with God. Perry states in an article for CBN News that he was sure he was in the presence of God and had prayed for the right thing - help. His story is a testament to the power of faith and hopes in overcoming even the toughest of challenges.

Related Article: Matthew Perry Finds Solace in Faith as He Overcomes Substance Addiction