The Christian community widely appreciates the NBA because stars practice Christianity. LeBron James was born and raised by her Christian mother, Gloria.

LeBron James, one of the greatest basketball players of all time, continues to dominate the court with his impressive skills. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar has a remarkable career record, with 10 NBA Finals appearances, four championship rings, and an incredible 38,352 points under his belt.

Despite playing in the league for 20 years, James remains at the top of his game, proving that his reign as the "King" of the court is far from over.

LeBron James Chasing History

LeBron James, the four-time NBA champion, is getting closer to breaking the all-time scoring record in the Lakers' latest match against the New Orleans Pelicans. Even though James finished the game intensely despite the 131- 126 loss, James put up 27 points, nine rebounds, and six assists.

However, according to MSN, he still needs 36 points to surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record of 38,387 points, standing for almost 39 years. The Smoothie King Center in New Orleans saw James receive cheers from fans every time he touched the ball, but they'll have to wait a little longer to witness the historic moment. It's expected that James will break the record in front of a home crowd soon.

LeBron James continues to defy expectations as he reaches new milestones in his storied career. Despite being in the latter stages of his career, the Los Angeles Lakers star is having one of his most productive seasons, with an average of 30.1 points per game. With James just a few points away from breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record, anticipation is high for his next game.

The NBA has confirmed that any game where James has a shot at breaking the record will be broadcast nationally, and ticket prices for these games have surged in response to the excitement. Fans can catch James on Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder or Thursday against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Faith: One of The King's Weapons to His Victories

James, born in Akron, Ohio, had a difficult upbringing as his father was absent and a criminal, leaving his mother, Gloria, to raise him and his two younger brothers. According to The Sports Rush, despite being only 19 when her mother passed away, Gloria took on the responsibility of raising her family, facing many challenges along the way.

As James attended St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Ohio, he was already a nationwide basketball prodigy known as "The Chosen One." Despite the immense attention he received, James' strong belief in God helped keep him grounded.

In 2003, he was selected as the first pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers, and it took him nine years of hard work and determination to win his first championship. Throughout this journey, James' faith continued to provide him with strength and inspiration, leading him to his fourth championship in his 17th year in the NBA.

