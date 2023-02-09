The recent investigation launched by the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) has headlined Deacon Tom Gordon of Little Flower Catholic Church. Three students at Little Flower Catholic School filed a complaint against Gordon, leading to DCF and the Escambia County Sheriff's Office being notified on February 3rd.

The Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee has stated that, as of now, Gordon will not be performing his duties as a deacon until the outcome of the investigation is known. The situation has raised concerns, and the diocese is closely monitoring the situation to ensure the safety and well-being of all Little Flower Catholic community members.

Little Flower Catholic School and the Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee Respond to Complaints Against Deacon Tom Gordon

Principal Michele Kenaga of Little Flower Catholic School took it upon herself to keep the parents and guardians of the students informed. According to Snap Network, she penned a letter outlining the situation regarding three students' complaints against Deacon Tom Gordon.

The investigation is ongoing, and the school will keep everyone updated as more information becomes available. Little Flower Catholic School and Parish's top priority is their students' protection and safety, and they aim to ensure that their families feel confident in their commitment to this.

In response to the ongoing investigation, the Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee emphasized its commitment to safeguarding children, youths, and vulnerable adults. According to WKRG News 5, any form of sexual misconduct by church personnel goes against the fundamental principles of the Catholic Church, and their top priority is the spiritual well-being of all those affected.

The diocese urged anyone with knowledge of such abuse to come forward so that they could assist in the healing process and ensure a safe environment for everyone. Despite attempts by WKRG News 5 to reach out to Gordon, they have been unable to do so at this time.

The recent reporting of student concerns is a positive development, but it also highlights the importance of transparency and openness in addressing these issues. In an article shared by CBS 42, the public and the parish members have the right to know the details of the three complaints against Deacon Gordon.

In addition, anyone with any knowledge or suspicion of wrongdoing by any member of the Diocese should not hesitate to come forward and report it to the authorities. This not only helps to ensure accountability and bring justice to any victims, but it also serves as an essential step in the healing process for all those affected. By speaking out and reporting, individuals can reclaim their power and move towards a brighter future.

About the Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee

The Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee has a rich history dating back to the first European settlement of the region in 1559. Although relatively recently established in 1975, the diocese encompasses the 18 northwestern counties of Florida. It has a unique dual-see structure, with two centers of governance located in Pensacola and Tallahassee.

Both cities are home to a cathedral, with the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Pensacola and the Co-Cathedral of St. Thomas More in Tallahassee serving as the centers of worship for the diocese. The diocese continues to play an essential role in the spiritual life of the local community and is proud of its rich history and heritage.

