Canonization is a formal procedure by Christian churches to recognize the holiness of a deceased member and elevate them to the status of a saint. Six black American Catholics are about to be canonized to sainthood for their virtuous and exemplary way of living. This practice is predominantly observed in the Roman Catholic Church and the Eastern Orthodox Church.

As defined by Britannica, during canonization, the church examines the candidate's life and determines whether they have lived a life of exemplary virtue, performed miracles, and demonstrated exceptional piety. If the candidate is deemed worthy, their name is added to the canon or list of the church's officially recognized saints. Canonization is an important ritual that reinforces the Christian faith's spiritual beliefs and traditions and inspires believers to follow in the footsteps of these holy individuals.

Canonization of Six Black American Catholics

During Black History Month, the US Conference of Catholic Bishops highlighted the lives of six African American Catholics on the path to sainthood. These individuals serve as models of transformed lives, and their stories inspire many today.

According to the National Catholic Registrar, Father Augustus Tolton is the most well-known among these six figures. Born into slavery in Missouri, he escaped to Illinois and was recognized by Irish priests as having a vocation to the priesthood. Despite facing prejudice and obstacles to ordination, he persevered and was eventually ordained a priest in Rome. Father Tolton returned to Illinois and served much of his time in Chicago before passing away at 43.

The other five individuals on the path to sainthood are Venerable Pierre Toussaint, Servant of God Mother Mary Lange, Servant of God Julia Greeley, and Sister Thea Bowman. They all have stories illustrating their unwavering commitment to Christ despite facing significant challenges and obstacles.

Journey Towards Canonization

According to Catholic News Agency, Venerable Pierre Toussaint was born in Haiti and brought to New York City as an enslaved person. Despite his humble beginnings, he became a hairdresser and secured his freedom. Toussaint was known for his faith and charitable works, which he carried out with his wife, Marie Rose Juliette. Cardinal John O'Connor initiated his cause for canonization in 1991, and he was declared "Venerable" by Pope John Paul II in 1996. Toussaint's remains are interred in New York's St. Patrick's Cathedral, making him the only layman to be buried alongside the city's prominent Catholic leaders.

Mother Mary Lange was born in Cuba and later immigrated to the United States. In the early 1800s, she established a private school, an academy, and a religious foundation. According to the website of Mother Mary Lange, in addition to her educational work, she also founded an orphanage and a widow's home and provided spiritual direction and vocational training. Her work extended to home visiting and night schools for black adults who wanted to learn to read and write. After the Civil War, she gathered 60 black war orphans and continued her work caring for needy children. The Archdiocese of Baltimore investigated her life and worked in 1991, which could lead to her canonization as a saint in the Catholic Church.

Venerable Henriette Delille was the first United States native-born African American to receive this recognition. According to the Sisters of the Holy Family, Henriette Delille may not have been well-known. Still, her dedication to the religious instruction of the people of New Orleans, mainly enslaved, was tireless and selfless. As a result of her virtuous life, the Sisters of the Holy Family asked the Catholic Church for permission to begin the canonization process to present her to the world as a model of true Christianity. With the help of Archbishop Philip Hannan, their request was granted by Blessed John Paul II in 1988, and Delille was declared "Servant of God." Her obituary describes her as a humble and devout servant of the enslaved people, a testament to her devotion to Jesus Christ.

According to Faith ND, Julia Greeley was born into slavery in the mid-1800s in Hannibal, Missouri. She eventually ended up in Denver, where she converted to Catholicism in 1880. She quickly became known for her charitable works in the community, regularly collecting food, clothing, and other items for those in need, including families who had lost everything in fires. She received communion daily and was a member of the Third Order of St. Francis. Despite being tricked several times, Julia never turned away anyone who needed her help, and her generosity made her a beloved figure in the community. The Catholic Church recognized her selfless acts of kindness, and in 2016 she was declared a Servant of God, the first step towards canonization.

Lastly, Sister Thea was a gifted teacher who shared God's message of love through her career in education. According to Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration, Sister Thea traveled nationwide, giving presentations that combined singing, gospel preaching, prayer, and storytelling. Her lively programs aimed to break down racial and cultural barriers by encouraging communication and understanding between people of different cultures and races. Her work was instrumental in promoting cultural awareness and sensitivity in the Church and beyond. Sister Thea's message of love and acceptance for all people has continued to inspire many years after her death, and her legacy lives on through her teachings and the programs she initiated.

By recognizing the holy lives of these six African American Catholics, the Church hopes to promote greater awareness and appreciation for the contributions of people of all races and backgrounds to the faith.

