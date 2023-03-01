The painting of Gerald Squires was made for Mary Queen of the World Roman Catholic Church in Mount Pearl. However, since the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of St. John sold the church, the paintings will also be auctioned. It includes Squires' "The Last Supper" painting, an interpretation of the biblical story of Jesus' last meal with his disciples before he was crucified.

The Auction for Gerald Squires' Paintings

At the renowned Bartlett Auction House in Newfoundland and Labrador, there will be an auction of a collection of paintings created by the well-known local artist Gerald Squires. He was reportedly commissioned to produce these works of art for the Mary Queen of the World Roman Catholic Cathedral in Mount Pearl, and among them are "The Last Supper" and "Stations of the Cross."

A report from the CBC stated that as part of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of St. John's efforts to generate funds for the compensation of the abuse victims of the former Mount Cashel Orphanage, Mary Queen of the World Roman Catholic Cathedral was one of the many churches that were sold by the archdiocese. Moreover, the paintings, dated back to the 1980s, and created by Squires, were not initially included in the church's sale. On Tuesday evening, Mar. 7, the auction will be finished.

In addition, according to IG News, the auction house owner, Wayne Bartlett, stated that it is challenging to value any antique or work of art. However, he anticipates that each piece will be worth between $50,000 and $80,000. "Ultimately, we hope they find a relevant home and a good home," Bartlett added.

Churches Sold By the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of St. John

The Catholic Register reported that the congregations of Mary, Queen of Peace, St. Patrick's, St. Francis of Assisi, and St. Pius X were among the churches that had been sold at auction to assist the Archdiocese of St. John's in compensating the victims of abuse at the Mount Cashel Orphanage in the 1940s, 1950s, and 1960s.

As a result of a decision by the Supreme Court that held the archdiocese "vicariously liable" for claims of abuse at the former Mount Cashel Orphanage, operated by the Christian Brothers of Ireland, the archdiocese was forced into bankruptcy. On June 2, 2022, eighteen of the archdiocese's 34 parishes were placed up for auction. The brothers could not compensate more than 100 victims of abuse committed by members of the Christian Brothers.

An update from Saltwire reported that on July 20, 2022, the Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador approved the sale of 42 properties owned by the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of St. John's. The properties have a combined value of more than $20.6 million. Accordingly, it is a significant step forward in the process of finally being able to settle compensation claims with victims of sexual abuse that occurred during the 1940s, 1950s, and 1960s.

Twelve different places of worship are included in the list of properties authorized for sale. During the tender process, 19 properties did not receive acceptable bids. These properties, along with seventy other church properties located in the Burin and Avalon regions and consisting of churches, halls, and rectories, will be put up for sale once more.

