Last month, Asbury University successfully celebrated its two-week-long revival gathering, attended by approximately 20,000 people. However, the University recently discovered that one of the attendees has a measles infection, a highly contagious virus that spreads through the air. The participants were encouraged by the health organizations to get vaccinated.

According to Christian Post, Asbury University stated that the affected revival attendee is a resident of Jessamine County. The individual had not been vaccinated and did not exhibit any symptoms before attending the event, which began on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The infected participant was present at the gathering last Saturday, Feb. 18.

As mentioned, on Tuesday, Feb. 28, only three measles cases were recorded nationwide. One of these cases involved an attendee in the Asbury revival. The commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, Dr. Steven Stack, released a statement on Friday, Feb. 24 and stated that there is a risk of measles exposure for anyone present at the revival on Saturday, Feb. 18. "Attendees who are unvaccinated are encouraged to quarantine for 21 days and to seek immunization with the measles vaccine, which is safe and effective," he added.

A report from The Guardian stated that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises medical professionals to remain on high watch for measles symptoms in patients who may have attended this event and in unvaccinated international travelers with the hope of preventing the disease from spreading further. Measles is a highly contagious disease that poses health risks, specifically to infants and children in their early years. Up to two hours after an infected individual has left the area, the virus can still be found circulating in the air. The CDC also said that the illness is very contagious, and when one person has it, up to 90% of those close to that person will become infected if they are not protected. High temperature, cough, runny nose, and eyes that are red and watery are some of the symptoms of measles.

On the other hand, when two discrete doses of the Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) vaccine have been administered, it would be approximately 97% effective in preventing the infection. Therefore, Asbury University students must receive two doses of the MMR vaccine.

Complications Caused by Measles

Based on an article from the World Health Organization, most measles-related deaths result from complications associated with the illness. Children younger than five years old and people older than 30 years old have a significantly higher risk of experiencing serious complications. The most dangerous complications include blindness, encephalitis that causes brain swelling, severe diarrhea, dehydration, ear infections, or severe respiratory infections such as pneumonia. Children under five who are malnourished, particularly those with low vitamin A levels or whose immune systems have been compromised by HIV/AIDS or another illness, have an increased risk of developing a severe form of measles.

Moreover, the virus that causes measles belongs to the family of paramyxoviruses, and it spreads most commonly through close personal interaction and air. The virus initially enters the body through the respiratory system and then travels to other parts of the body.

Accordingly, the acceleration of immunization efforts has significantly reduced the number of fatalities caused by measles. Vaccinations against measles are credited with preventing an estimated 23.2 million deaths between 2000 and 2018. From an estimated 536,000 in 2000 to 142,000 in 2018, the global mortality toll from measles has decreased by 73%.

