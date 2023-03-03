The study of Astrology is one that sometimes being linked with faith. As defined by Britannica, Astrology is a form of divination where people use the observation and interpretation of celestial objects like stars, planets, the Moon, and the Sun to predict earthly and human events.

Followers of astrology believe that understanding the influence of these celestial bodies can help them predict and influence the destinies of individuals, groups, and nations. While astrology has been considered a science in the past, it is now generally viewed as opposing the findings and theories of modern Western science.

Former Astrologer Explains The Relationship of Astrology and Christianity and How They are Incompatible

The "Ex-Psychic Saved Podcast" recently featured an interview with former astrologer Marcia Montenegro. In the podcast, Montenegro shared her story of redemption and discussed the dangers of being involved in divination practices like horoscopes.

The podcast host, Jenn Nizza, explained that divination involves seeking supernatural information outside God's will, which God condemns. Nizza also emphasised that prophecy involves using shady practices like tarot cards, astrology, numerology, and tea-leaf reading to obtain information beyond ordinary means.

As per reported by CBN News, the former astrologer said that some people use biblical references out of context to justify their belief in astrology, confusing many Christians who mix the two. Montenegro asserts that it's impossible to integrate astrology and the Bible.

She recounted how, as a former astrologer, she refused to sign an apartment lease while mercury was retrograde because of her superstitious beliefs. However, after putting her trust in God, Montenegro wants to educate people about the lies of astrology. She explains that astrology is a form of divination because it involves reading meaning into the planets that aren't there.

According to God TV, The ex-astrologer Marcia Montenegro cautioned Christians that astrology might appear innocent, standard, popular, and accessible. Still, it creates a belief system that is completely opposed to God and gets rejected by Him.

Montenegro used the analogy of a beautiful house with a wreath on the door and glowing lights but with holes in the floors and pieces of wood sticking up inside to illustrate the darkness and danger that astrology brings. She emphasised that God has forbidden and denounced astrology and warned Christians about it.

Also Read: McDonald's Now Sells Occultic Tarot Card Readings With Burgers And Fries

Belief in Astrology is Incompatible with the Belief in Christianity

The belief in astrology is incompatible with Christianity, as the Bible explicitly forbids it. However, astrology is still practised in many Western countries, although to a lesser extent than in places like India. According to an article in Outlook India, some astrologers in the West try to justify their practice by suggesting that the Bible only warns against specific astrological techniques, but this interpretation is not widely accepted.

People in the West tend to be sceptical of astrology, and the Bible's prohibition against it reinforces this scepticism. As a result, only a tiny percentage of Christians in the West believe in astrology.

Related Article: Exploring the Spiritual Beliefs of Psychics on the Concept of Heaven and Life After Death