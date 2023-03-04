On Saturday, Mar. 11, volunteers from the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Falmouth will host a fundraiser, "Soups and Stews from Around the Globe." The event will take place from noon to 2 p.m.

Soups and Stews from Around the Globe

According to The Enterprise, the bowl of soup and three small samplings is available to consume at tables inside the meeting house or to take away. The suggested payment is $5, which may only be made in cash or a check. Fifty percent of the "Soups and Stews from Around the Globe's" sales revenues will be donated to World Central Kitchen. The organization prepares and distributes hot meals in regions severely impacted by conflict, earthquakes, and extreme weather. As mentioned, the organization's assistance has benefited people throughout the United States, especially in Fort Myers, FL.

On the other hand, the remaining fifty percent of the sales will assist the congregation's various projects. Featured soups and stews recipes come from Brazil, Chile, Italy, Massachusetts, Morocco, Poland, Thailand, and Vietnam. Moreover, Norfolk County Council reported that on Sunday, Mar. 19, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., a fundraising event would be held at Blackfriars Hall in Norwich to raise money for the victims of the recent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. Residents of the state of Norfolk are encouraged to attend.

The event is a way for residents of Norfolk to show their support and solidarity for the earthquake victims by contributing to raising funds that can be given directly to organizations working in Turkey and Syria with disaster survivors. The funds raised can be delivered directly to organizations working in Turkey and Syria with earthquake survivors. Since the crisis has profoundly impacted many people with ties to Syria and Turkey, and many have sadly lost friends or loved ones, both organizations in Syria and Turkey will get equal funding from donations.

Additionally, the paid event will contain lectures on the effects of the earthquake on the local Turkish and Syrian communities and those in the earthquake zone. The ticket costs £40 apiece, with all earnings going to charity. A raffle will also be held, and there will be some entertainment, including music performed by Bilal Alasali, a Syrian singer and entertainer in the United Kingdom. Local Turkish and Syrian restaurants and caterers provide a buffet dinner for the event.

Because the benefit is scheduled for Mothering Sunday, the attention will be directed toward the mothers and grandmothers of Turkey and Syria, who the disaster has negatively impacted, and those who tragically died due to the earthquakes.

Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Falmouth

As per the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Falmouth, UUCF is a courageous thinker and doer who is curious and sensitive. They differ regarding faith, ethnicity, history, and spirituality but are united in aspiration to contribute positively to the world. Its history demonstrates that we always take a stance that favors love, justice, and peace.

The church has a history of being self-motivated spiritual people with radical roots; they think for themselves and acknowledge that life experiences are essential to determine their beliefs

