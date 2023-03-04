Vandalizing on Church properties has been a pressing issue of hate during the early months of the year. Recently, graffiti saying "TRANS PWR" has been vandalized on the exterior of the Catholic Church in Louisville's Butchertown. This has been linked to the ongoing conflicts on the laws regarding banning gender-affirming care for minors.

The Kentucky House of Representatives has passed a revised version of House Bill 470 with a vote of 75-22. The bill focuses on limiting medical services related to gender transition for minors rather than penalizing transitioning social practices such as using new pronouns.

Healthcare providers who provide gender transition services to children may risk losing their licenses under this measure. However, they will no longer be subject to criminal charges for not disclosing or providing those services.

Graffitis of 'TRANS PWR' Spread the Town As Gender-Affirming Bill Approved

According to a shared article in Yahoo! Life, following the advancement of a bill that limits gender-affirming treatment for children in Kentucky, a Catholic church in Louisville's Butchertown neighborhood was tagged with "TRANS PWR" graffiti on Friday.

Similar graffiti has appeared in other areas of Louisville as well. The message was painted near the entrance doors of St. Joseph Catholic Church's old school wing. When contacted, a church member said that the pastor and deacon were unavailable for comment, and the Archdiocese of Louisville did not respond to requests for comment. Louisville Metro Police stated they would investigate if any reports or calls were made regarding the graffiti.

Spotted at St. Joseph Catholic Church in #Louisville. This comes a day after the #Kentucky House voted to prohibit gender-transition medical care for those under age 18. #kyga23 #LGBTQIA pic.twitter.com/vtuS6yWRZQ — Philmonger (@phillipmbailey) March 3, 2023

Kentucky's House Bill 470, led by Rep. Jennifer Decker, could result in losing licenses for healthcare providers who provide gender transition services. Still, they would not face criminal charges for providing such services. According to Spectrum News, the bill's original version aimed to penalize social transitioning elements such as new pronouns. Still, the current version focuses on limiting medical services related to gender transition for minors.

The legislation would also prohibit legal changes to children's names or birth certificates tied to gender transition. Decker claims the bill protects children from "irreparable damage," while opponents argue it hinders trans youths' access to needed support and harms their mental health. Over three dozen Republican cosponsors have supported the bill.

Experts Argue that Gender-Affirming Care is Necessary for the Well-Being of Trans Youth

In the story of Courier-Journal, State Representative Lisa Willner, a Democrat and psychologist from Louisville, argues that research shows that gender-affirming medical treatments, like puberty blockers and hormone therapy, that would be impacted by House Bill 470 are consistently linked to reductions in depression, anxiety and suicides for children with gender dysphoria.

Experts believe that banning gender-affirming treatments can lead to an increase in the risk of transgender youth resorting to self-harm, and their mental health would be affected big time and would result in having ideas that might not be acceptable to many and the community.

In the article shared recently in Christianity Daily, Gender-affirming care is supported by studies to be safe and effective for transgender individuals who wish to transition. This type of care can positively impact mental health and self-esteem. Supporters of the LGBTQ community argue that gender-affirming care is necessary for the health of young transgender individuals who are at higher risk of suicide, drug use, bullying, and mental health issues due to discrimination.

Those who support banning gender-affirming care for minors suggest waiting until they become adults to make such decisions. Proposed bills in some states aim to restrict gender-affirming care for young adults up to 21 or 26 years of age.

