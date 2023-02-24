Another bill has been passed to ban gender-affirming care for minors. The Mississippi Senate has gone with the current trend of passing a bill prohibiting gender-affirming consideration for people under 18, including access to hormone therapy and puberty blockers.

The bill, which the House had already passed in January, will now go to the desk of Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, who has indicated his support for the legislation. Reeves had previously signed an anti-trans sports bill into law in 2021, which prevented transgender girls from playing on teams that align with their gender identity.

The Ban on Gender-Affirming Care on Minors is Increasing

Recently the government of Indiana also pushed through its ban on all gender-affirming procedures for minors. According to Fox 59, the Indiana Senate's Health and Provider Services Committee has approved Senate Bill 480, which aims to prohibit gender transition procedures and treatments for individuals under 18. The bill passed with an 8-3 vote and would prevent minors from accessing gender-affirming medical or surgical treatment, such as hormone therapy and puberty blockers.

A new amendment to the bill was introduced to clarify that counseling and mental health services would still be available to minors. During the hearing, supporters and opponents of the invoice provided testimony, including a doctor from Riley Children's Hospital who argued that gender care programs are crucial for the survival of transgender children. The bill will proceed to the state Senate for further talks and consideration.

Mississippi had the same decision, restricting minors' treatment in gender-affirming care to protect the well-being of children. Evidently, there are adverse side effects on the treatments, which is very alarming to those undergoing such treatment.

In the report of PBS, the Mississippi-based Transgender Resources Advocacy Network and Services Program's Executive Director, Jensen Luke Matar, denounced the proposed bill prohibiting gender transition procedures and treatments for minors in Mississippi. Matar noted that the lawmakers are ignoring the recommendations of significant medical associations and instead are making decisions on behalf of transgender youth. Matar emphasized that patients and their healthcare providers, not politicians, should decide the best medical treatment for the patient.

During the Senate debate, Republican Sen. Joey Fillingane of Sumrall acknowledged concerns raised by people on how the bill would restrict their freedom. He clarified that the legislation only prohibits gender-transitioning procedures and treatments for individuals aged 17 years and below. Fillingane added that once a person reaches 18 years, they can undergo any method.

Supporters say Gender-Affirming Care is Effective and Safe

According to studies, gender-affirming care is provenly effective and safe for those who want to transition to being transgender. This type of care can positively affect mental health and self-confidence. According to ABC News, the LGBTQ community that supports the treatment argues that gender-affirming maintenance is important for the health of young transgender people, who are at higher risk of suicide, using drugs, bullying, and mental health issues due to discrimination.

The Supporters of banning gender-affirming care for minors suggest that youth should wait until they become adults before making decisions about such treatments. Proposed bills in some states even aim to restrict gender-affirming care for young adults up to the ages of 21 or 26.

