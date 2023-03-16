Shooting within or near the church premises has been rampant and is a pressing issue as this type of crime rises. Some are related to faith, and some are shit near the church seeking refuge and help within the holy grounds.

A Shooting Happened at Mount Sinai Baptist Church

According to the Cleveland Police Department, a 15-year-old boy was shot in a church parking lot on Sunday afternoon. In the report in Cleveland 19, the incident occurred at Mount Sinai Baptist Church on Woodland Ave. Police officers arrived at the scene at around 12:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a person who had been shot.

Upon arriving, the officers found the 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his hand. The boy was treated by medics already present at the scene but later passed away.

According to another source, Bproud News, A shooting occurred on Highway 22 in Darrow, which resulted in a teenager's death and injured another teenager. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, 15-year-old Treylon Brown was found dead at the scene, and the other victim, a 16-year-old, was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries. As of Monday, the injured teen is still in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspects and the crime are still being investigated for the motives of the criminals.

Shooting Incidents Related to Churches

Recently, the Los Angeles Catholic community has been in shock after the death of Auxiliary Bishop David O'Connell, who was shot and killed in a tragic incident. According to Christianity Daily, The police received a call about the shooting on Saturday around 1 pm, and when paramedics arrived at the scene, they found O'Connell with a gunshot wound. Unfortunately, despite their efforts, he was already in a critical condition and could not be saved.

The sudden death of Bishop O'Connell has caused widespread fear and concern in the community, and people are demanding a swift investigation to bring the criminals to justice. The authorities are investigating the incident as a homicide, and the circumstances surrounding the bishop's death are unclear.

According to LAist, Archbishop José Gomez expressed his grief and praised O'Connell for his dedication to building a community that respected and protected the sanctity and dignity of every human life. The bishop was known for his peacemaking efforts and devotion to the poor and immigrants.

The investigation was over, and it was a targeted attack not relating to O'Connell's religion. His passing is a significant loss to the community, and the many years of his service to the Church are a testament to his unwavering commitment to his faith.

Later, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office reported that Carlos Medina had been arrested in relation to the shooting killing of Auxiliary Bishop David O'Connell. During an hour-long standoff with deputies at his Torrance, California, home, Medina was taken into custody.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna reportedly told CNN that Medina is the spouse of the bishop's maid and has performed some maintenance work on the bishop's home. After receiving information that Medina had been acting strangely and making a remark about the bishop owing him money, detectives began their investigation. Also, it was found that a recent video showed an SUV resembling the one Medina is known to drive pulling into the bishop's driveway before leaving.

