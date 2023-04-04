Palm Sunday is the final day of the general conference of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Thousands of members have attended the Conference Center in Salt Lake City and have been viewed by millions worldwide.

President Russell M. Nelson did not speak on Saturday but delivered his primary address during Palm Sunday. Other church authorities also gave their speeches, except for Jeffrey R. Holland, who could not attend as he had tested positive for COVID-19.

The Highlights of the Latter-Day Saints General Conference

President Bonnie Cordon, who is stepping down from her role as the head of the church's international Young Women organization, and President Camille N. Johnson, who gave her first conference sermon as the leader of the religion's international Relief Society, also spoke. According to The Salt Lake Tribune, beginning on August 1, a new Young Women presidency under Emily Belle Freeman's direction will take office.

During his speech on Sunday Morning, President Nelson urged his followers to ignore the disagreements and instead come together and become peacemakers. He emphasized concerns about the loss of decency and civility in the modern world, particularly in this period of division and emotional differences.

Additionally, he also criticized the widespread use of insults and criticism in the media by commentators, politicians, celebrities, and other influential people. His primary concern was that individuals seemed to think it was okay to disparage and demonize anyone who disagreed, using pitiful and biting jabs to ruin someone else's name.

Some other officials and Elders talked during the conference and gave important remarks. The News Room of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints provided some of their summaries of their talk. Elder David Bednar talked about how the lord invites every people to abide him. He said that to do this; the people must accept His burden through covenants and ordinances, solidify their covenant relationship with God the Father and God the Son, savor the teachings of Christ, become ready for the sacrament, and serve others.

Another speaker, President Dallin Oaks, affirmed that the congregation members believe in Christ, praise him, pray to him, and follow his teachings in the Scriptures. He shared some passages from the Book of Mormon and in the New Testament that stressed the words of the savior Jesus Christ.

Elder Ronald Rasband of Quorom of the twelve apostles conferred on how the ideology of Holy Week applies to every person's daily living. He discussed the importance of prophecies and their teachings, becoming real disciples of Christ, and seeking the natural healing power of Atonement.

The Answer to Everything: Jesus Christ

President Nelson also discussed that the life and teachings of Jesus Christ answer every question or problem. According to The Church News, he stressed that Easter is coming and is the most important observance in the Religious Christian Community. He added that because of Jesus, all could repent and be forgiven; because of Him, all will be resurrected.

In 3 Nephi 9, the savior urged the Nephites to repent and accept Christ as their savior to grant them healing. President Nelson spoke to this verse. According to President Nelson, everyone is extending the same invitation today. He pleaded with his audience to turn to Christ so that He could deliver them from sin, grief, fear, and the scars of the world. President Nelson implores his audience to benefit from the curative abilities of Jesus Christ.

